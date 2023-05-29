Will Smith's Daughter Willow Posts Cryptic Note About Heartbreak, Fans Are Worried

Willow Smith, the talented singer and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has recently sparked concerns among her fans with a cryptic social media post about a broken heart. The mysterious message has left her followers wondering about the source of her emotional turmoil and has led to an outpouring of support from her dedicated fanbase.

Willow recently took to Twitter with a cryptic message that resonated deeply with her followers. Her tweet read, "When you approach a bruised heart with tenderness, the true beauty of existence opens itself." The poetic phrase stirred a reaction among her 3.3 million Twitter followers, with fans expressing their appreciation for Willow's healing words and offering their unwavering support.

When you approach a bruised heart with tenderness, the true beauty of existence opens itself. — WILLOW (@OfficialWillow) May 28, 2023

Previously, in mid-May, Willow Smith shared a tearful photo on Instagram, displaying her vulnerable self to the world. With red, swollen eyes and a solitary tear rolling down her face, the singer captioned the image simply with the word "pantomime." This image immediately caught the attention of her fans, who expressed their concern for and solidarity with the young artist.

While the meaning behind Willow's words and her posts remains a mystery, it is evident that she is going through a challenging period amidst the highs and lows of her music career and public family drama. On one hand, she was honored with the first-ever NFT accolade from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), recognizing her multi-platinum career, as reported by Hello Magazine.

Expressing her gratitude, she stated, "I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to engage in the sacred process that is music." Another high point in Willow's career was her electrifying performance at Coachella 2023, where her proud father Will Smith watched from the audience.

However, there have also been notable low points for Willow. Last year, her father caused controversy when he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. Additionally, Willow's talk show, Red Table Talk, which she co-hosted with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was recently canceled by Facebook Watch after five seasons. The show had served as a platform for the Smith family to address personal struggles and share intimate revelations, such as Jada's battle with alopecia and discussions surrounding marital challenges.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Willow's devoted fanbase has come forward to show their support during this emotionally challenging period. One fan replied, "You say the most healing things." Another expressed longing, "Love u miss u can't wait for wherever u go" along with a sparkle emoji.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding her recent posts, Willow's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, shared a hopeful reaction to the cancellation of Red Table Talk. She hinted that the show may find a new home, stating, "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."