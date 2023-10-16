Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently witnessed holding hands for the first time ever since they were rumored to be dating each other. In a surprising turn of events, the high-profile couple ventured out in the rainy weather of New York City to grab dinner at the renowned Nobu on, October 14, Saturday, evening, just hours before both made unexpected appearances on Saturday Night Live per Elle.

Swift, the iconic Blank Space singer, donned an oversized gray trench coat over an all-black ensemble for the outing. On the other hand, Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, opted for brown pants, white sneakers, and an embroidered cream-colored jacket. The duo jetted back to the East Coast together after Kelce's football game against the Denver Broncos. Having a few days off due to the early game, Kelce and Swift are expected to spend quality time together during the weekend. Swift owns a chic apartment in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, a place Kelce has already visited at least once before. According to insiders, Kelce, who suffered an injury during the Oct. 8 game that Swift skipped, playfully considers the Cruel Summer singer his good luck charm.

"He jokes she is his good luck charm," a source revealed. Meanwhile, Swift appears to be thoroughly enjoying herself at the football games, actively cheering on Travis. Notably, she even brought along A-list friends like Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds to the games in New York. While Swift left the Jets vs. Chiefs game with her friends, Kelce was spotted leaving her Tribeca apartment the same morning. An insider disclosed that the NFL star was seen driving out of Swift's parking garage in her black Range Rover. Despite the upcoming game, Kelce headed to the Chiefs' hotel in Weehawken, N.J., in exceptionally good spirits.

According to US Weekly, Kelce, 34, is "smitten" with the Anti-Hero singer, and the feelings appear to be mutual. Although Swift has not publicly commented on their romance, Kelce has openly expressed his admiration for her in the media and on his weekly New Heights podcast. Comparing dating Swift to winning the Super Bowl, Kelce shared during a press conference, "As all the attention comes...it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world."

Linked briefly to Matty Healy, Swift seems to be taking her newfound connection with Kelce day by day, fueled by high hopes for the future. To the amazement of fans, Swift's rumored choice of Kelce as her new boyfriend seems to carry a profound connection to cherished anniversaries in the singer's life. Notably, the birthday of her late grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, coincidentally falls on the same day as Kelce's, per MARCA.

