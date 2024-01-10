Among the many memorable moments from the 81st Golden Globe Awards was the picture of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift deep in animated conversation, which quickly became a popular meme. Netizens instantly surmised that the well-known BFFs were chatting about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been dating since April 2023 and showed off their PDA at the event. Lip-reading pro Jeremy Freeman further stoked the rumors by affirming to Page Six that the Wolves hitmaker approached Swift and Sperry and stated, "He didn't want a picture with me. He responded negatively." Then, as if to clarify herself, Sperry—who is wed to Miles Teller—asked, "Timothée?" to which Gomez nodded. Angry at Jenner's impolite actions soon after, Gomez's followers deluged her first 2024 post with hateful remarks.

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off The New Year On A Luxurious Yacht Vacation—The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a glimpse inside her New Year’s vacation with an Instagram post captioned “2024” Jenner soaks up the sun while snapping a cute ... https://t.co/ia0DJurSi3 pic.twitter.com/2qQ277dGx7 — Kardashian Popcorn ✨ (@KdashGirls) January 7, 2024

The Hulu star kicked off 2024 with a luxurious yacht vacation and posted a carousel of stunning images on Instagram for her followers. However, Gomez's fans blasted her for being insecure, per Page Six, they wrote, “It’s just a picture My dear… So insecure,” one fan commented. “It was just a picture.. you had to say No? Like who are you?” a second fan posted. “Can I get a pic with Wonka man?” a third fan wrote sarcastically, referring to Chalamet’s Golden Globe-nominated film, Wonka. “You know that #selenagomez is much better than you,” a fourth fan added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

After the backlash and the vicious circulating rumors, the Only Murders in the Building actress reached out on E! News Instagram post saying, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone's business." At the same time, the Dune actor made it clear that Jenner and Gomez were not at odds during the awards ceremony. While strolling with a friend in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday night, the Lady Bird actor revealed to a TMZ paparazzo that he has no animosity towards the Single Soon songstress. Chalamet said, "Yeah, of course," in response to the question of whether he is still "cool" with Gomez. He however seemed shocked by the sudden intrusion of the paparazzi. The A Rainy Day in New York was spotted wearing a black sweatshirt and appeared to be trying to hide his identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

As per People, a source revealed that Gomez "never even saw or spoke to them" during the awards function. The Ice Cream songstress was all smiles the entire time, interacting with friends and co-stars before meeting up again with her lover Benny Blanco later in the evening. "Everyone is so happy that she's happy," an insider shared, adding that Gomez's loved ones are "protective" of her.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Allen Berezovsky

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez had stated on a fan page in December under an image of them together. She also added to another fan comment that Blanco was "the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

