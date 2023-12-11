Timothée Chalamet's most anticipated musical fantasy film, Wonka, directed by Paul King, was released on 8th December. The Regency Village Theatre hosted the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet's new film on Sunday night, and Kylie Jenner showed her support for him. Despite not attending the red carpet, the 26-year-old makeup mogul was spotted slinking into the theater with her mother, Kris Jenner, during the film's opening credits. As per The Daily Mail, with a translucent black top, a skintight maxi skirt, and a furry purse, the KUWTK alum looked fierce in an all-black ensemble.

Kylie e Kris Jenner deixando a Premiere de estreia do filme Wonka em Los Angeles, Califórnia. (10/11)



pic.twitter.com/Yu33I5Up90 — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) December 11, 2023

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans as She Seems to ‘Announce Pregnancy’ With Apparent ‘Baby Bump’ Photo

The mother-daughter duo was seen exiting the theater with several bodyguards after the premiere. Kris looked chic in a fitting red jacket and matching pants for the Sunday premiere. Walking into the theater foyer with her security crew, the Kylie cosmetics founder and the 'momager' both had sunglasses on. At one point, Kylie appeared to pause and take a photo with a man in a suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Chalamet and the reality star are said to have struck up a few months prior at a fashion event in Paris, and they became romantically involved in April. Moreover, they gave their romance a serious boost when they made out at Beyonce's September concert, which her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott also attended.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gotham

Also Read: 9 Cringey Details About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship

A close source recently told People that The Kardashians star was 'happy' and calls Chalamet her 'boyfriend.' As for the Dune actor, the insider revealed he’s 'in awe of everything she is accomplishing' and 'especially thinks she is an amazing mom.' “He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source continued. “They both try to attend important events for each other... He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him,” the insider added.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Tells Jennifer Lawrence About Her 'Opposite Dynamics' With Sister Kendall Jenner

Another source had said earlier, “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the insider shared at the time. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.” “He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie,” the source added. “She likes that he is a private guy.” As reported by People, Chalamet plays the lead role of a candymaker in the 1964 Roald Dahl precursor Wonka, which includes dancing and singing by the entire cast.

The Little Women actor recently revealed that his mother, Nicole Flender, loved his role in Wonka. "I think she saw Bones and All and said, 'You gotta be happier in your movies!' " He went on, teasing about his R-rated cannibalism movie from 2022. "But," Chalamet continued, "this is the tradition. I come from a musical theater family, and this is more in line with the kind of movie I would've thought I'd be doing ten years ago if I was lucky enough to work at all." "This was so fun to work on. This was unlike anything I've ever worked on, I think," he concluded.

More from Inquisitr

An Inside Look at Kylie Jenner’s Clandestine Trip to Paris in Support of Timothée Chalamet

When Timothee Chalamet Was Urged to 'Walk Away' from Kylie Jenner to Save His Career