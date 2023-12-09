Selena Gomez recently addressed the ongoing speculations about her romantic involvement with Benny Blanco, hinting through a message to a celebrity news fan account that she is currently in a committed relationship. Amid this revelation, she subtly threw shade at all of her previous romantic partners. The fan account shared an image portraying Blanco and Gomez appearing cozy together, prompting the former Disney star to get in within the comments section and respond to users' inquiries. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote while replying to a comment.

Gomez also made a statement affirming that Blanco has brought an unparalleled level of positivity into her life, asserting that he stands out as the best person she's ever met, surpassing the significance of any previous relationships. Before this, when an Instagram fan account hinted at Gomez's potential confirmation of her romantic involvement with Blanco, the singer herself promptly joined the conversation by responding with a clear 'Facts' in the comment section. Additionally, as per reports from PEOPLE, she confirmed this speculation by posting a selfie featuring both herself and Blanco on her own Instagram story.

Moreover, Gomez actively engaged in discussions within the comments section of several fan accounts to defend her relationship with Blanco. As reported by Glamour, she asserted that their relationship has been for six months, standing firm against critics who deemed him inadequate for her. This revelation potentially suggests that Gomez was already in a committed relationship when she released a single centered around her singlehood. Meanwhile, fans speculated further when Blanco shared an endearing note, reportedly from his girlfriend, with handwriting resembling Gomez's, prompting assumptions within their fanbase about their relationship.

Of all people I still don’t understand how Selena would choose Benny. Isn’t he friends w Justin, Scooter? Didn’t he shade her in the past after working w her?…Selena gurl what’s not clicking? You could do so much more better 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/itsaCvhxWp — ELY🧚🏽‍♀️ (@elysiqnx3) December 9, 2023

Although their romantic involvement has recently come to light, the truth unveils a deeper connection between the pair as they've shared a professional bond for quite a while, collaborating notably on the 2019 chart-topping English-Spanish track I Can't Get Enough. Blanco's collection includes collaborations with an array of A-list musicians, spanning from Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry to Justin Bieber, underscoring his extensive involvement and influence in the music industry. Blanco's accomplishments have solidified his standing as a prominent figure in the industry, earning recognition as a distinguished artist in his artistic journey.

Selena Gomez defending her relationship with Benny Blanco pic.twitter.com/c5BT6JPUhw — shadow ﾒ𝟶 🇵🇸 (@souvenirofabel) December 7, 2023

Moreover, Mandy Teefey, Gomez's mother, is notable among the followers of the Eastside hitmaker on Instagram. Meanwhile, Page Six also reported about additional instances that already gave us a hint at a budding romance between Gomez and Blanco. Gomez subtly suggested having a crush in her Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays series, which commenced airing on November 30. Interestingly, Blanco was already present at Gomez’s 31st birthday celebration held in July, even before any admission regarding a crush. However, despite these various instances connecting the two, some of Gomez's fans express concerns about her well-being and whether she's adequately prioritizing her interests in the relationship.

