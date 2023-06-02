Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reflects on Verdict One Year Later: 'Attorneys Still in Frequent Contact With Actor'

Camille Vasquez, who represented actor Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has revealed that she is "in regular touch" with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Vasquez exclusively told People that the legal team, including Benjamin Chew, still texts Depp "often," even after the trial ended a year ago. "The last time I spoke to Depp on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often. There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately, our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Vasquez also shared a "funny" update. She remarked that the legal team dubbed themselves "The Black Pearl" during the trial, referring to his Pirates of the Caribbean period, and still maintain a group chat under the name. Vasquez revealed that they also plan to attend one of Depp's Hollywood Vampires tour stops in Boston later this year. "I'm so proud of the work we did, and it wasn't just me; this is a tremendous team with mostly associates that worked their little tail feathers off to do the job that we were able to do. We were such a team and we're still so united and we care about one another," she stated.

Discussing the case, Vasquez shared that Depp will be donating the $1 million paid by his ex-wife Amber Heard to charitable projects. The lawyer explained, "Ms. Heard did pay Mr. Depp, not the other way around. I want to make that very, very clear. The judgment still stands. It will always still stand for the remainder of time. And Mr. Depp will be donating the money that Ms. Heard paid to settle the appeal to a number of charities. Case closed, and we couldn't be happier about it for him in the best possible way. And, again, the most important thing to us and to him was that the judgment would stand."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Vasquez's life has changed since the high-profile win. She is now representing more of the elite class in courts, and speaking about this, she said, "I knew my life had changed, but I could never have dreamed it would be this great, that I would be able to represent some of the most interesting, wonderful clients that I have the privilege of representing."

When asked if she would be penning a book on the infamous Depp-Heard trial, the prosecutor said, "There's nothing in the works at the moment. We've thought about that. Ben and I have joked that we should write a book together, maybe about the trial. I feel like my story is maybe half-written. I feel like there's still a lot left to do. While the trial was a significant portion of my career ... the real story about who I am and my path, there's still more to be written and to be done." Before concluding, she however teased, "I do have a title in mind, maybe one day."