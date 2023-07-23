When Russell Brand Confronted Jimmy Fallon for Barging Into His Green Room

Jimmy Fallon's interviews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are known for their easygoing vibe. The interviews have often left the audience and the guests in peals of laughter. His 2015 interview with Russell Brand is particularly memorable, however, since the Bedtime Stories actor confronted Fallon about barging into his green room.

The host was warned by his production team and Brand's representatives not to enter the actor's green room before their interview. This was because of the actor's need for privacy due to a rather "interesting" reason. However, Fallon choose to ignore the warning and went ahead to check it out anyway and was surprised by what he walked into. Brand occasionally enjoys watching football in privacy alongside his friends, getting all rowdy and eccentric. Fallon joked that he walked into something entirely different.

According to Fallon, he walked into the green room expecting Brand to be either cheering or booing whilst watching a match. Instead, Fallon said he found Brand watching the animated blockbuster movie Frozen. "I go 'What!?'" exclaimed Fallon. To this, Brand offered Fallon a slightly awkward smile and responded with, "Some of us believe in love!" Shortly after this exchange, the host proceeded to ask Brand if the team he supported won. "Yeah, England triumphed over Scotland. 4-1," Brand proudly declared.

Even as Fallon tried to get to a more serious note of things, Brand claimed he was highly pumped since watching Frozen. He joked that he wanted to "participate in active hooliganism." Studio audiences laughed as Brand pretended to throw things around while Fallon firmly tried to stop him. Brand took a pen, threw it, and kicked it away from him, and Fallon jokingly pleaded with the actor to not throw anything else.

As the two moved on and the conversation progressed, Brand made yet another accusation against Fallon. "It feels like you don't love me as much as I love you," claimed the English actor. Fallon was quick to deny the claims made and even explained why it couldn't be true. He mentioned that the two follow each other on Twitter and "hang out" often.

In response, Brand addressed the time Fallon impersonated the English comedian when he wasn't on the show. He then hilariously began to enact a parody version of Fallon's impersonations. The host retorted this parody voice was very similar to Brand's original voice. The Death on the Nile actor then humorously mentioned, "See what I mean? That's what I mean, hate crime." The talk show host proceeded to do an impersonation yet once more in front of Brand himself. Fallon earned cheers from the audience for his accuracy in the accent.

Brand at this point felt like he was being "bullied" by Fallon and noted how it was "anti-bullying week" and then gave a sideway glance to the host. Fallon immediately clarified his intentions and Brand said, "Well it's an honor to be humiliated by you." He laughed it off along with Fallon, who laughed along awkwardly.

