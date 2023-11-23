Adam Sandler Reveals His Daughters Aren't Comfortable Seeing Him Kiss Co-Stars On-Screen

Adam Sandler, the renowned 57-year-old actor, recently shared an interesting facet of his personal life—his daughters' disapproval of his on-screen kisses. In particular, Sandler's daughters, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler, express discomfort when he engages in intimate scenes with his co-stars, such as Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Sandler revealed, "When I have to kiss anybody, they're not thrilled about that," reports the Daily Mail. "My wife is always telling them, 'It's OK. It's part of the job. Let daddy kiss.'" This sheds light on the internal dynamics of the Sandler family and the challenges that come with being a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Interestingly, Sandler elaborated on his daughters' differing reactions to his on-screen kisses. While Sadie seems to have grown accustomed to the nature of her father's work, Sunny remains vigilant in expressing her discomfort. Sandler disclosed, "[Sadie is] always fine with it... [But] Sunny would always be going over to my wife, saying, 'You have to watch them. That's not good. And I don't like that.'"

Adam Sandler Says Daughter Sunny Wasn't Happy About His Kissing Scenes With Co-Stars https://t.co/6LqIRk3hds — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 21, 2023

Despite the initial discomfort, both Sadie and Sunny have actively participated in their father's movie projects, showcasing their interest in the entertainment industry. Sandler expressed his support for their aspirations, stating, "They both like it [the entertainment industry], and they both talk about it. I just want them to be happy, and this is the kind of stuff that they talk about."

Adam Sandler Says His Daughters Hate His Kissing Scenes pic.twitter.com/hOmaoiX1JM — Travels Kenya (@Theketravellers) November 22, 2023

Sandler also shared valuable advice he gave to his daughters regarding navigating careers in the spotlight. He emphasized the importance of feeling good about their efforts and not letting external opinions influence their self-assessment. This reflects Sandler's commitment to guiding his daughters through the challenges of the entertainment world while encouraging them to stay true to themselves.

Adam Sandler with his wife and daughters at the premiere of their animated movie “Leo” !



Such a great actor and cool guy 🙌🏽

pic.twitter.com/MPVEfNGZId — Popcorn Picks (@popcornpickss) November 19, 2023

In a recent family outing, Sandler, accompanied by his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their daughters, attended the premiere of Netflix's Leo. All three women, including Sadie and Sunny, voiced characters in the animated movie, further highlighting the family's collaborative involvement in the entertainment industry.

Adam Sandler gives Hollywood advice to daughters as they follow in his footsteps: 'You judge yourself' https://t.co/AYWU95cu0B — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2023

The Sandler family's synergy extends beyond Leo, with Sadie and Sunny playing significant roles in the upcoming film You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, reports US Weekly. This film, part of Sandler's Netflix deal, sees the sisters earning $65,000 each, according to legal documents. The movie, based on Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 Young Adult novel, showcases the Sandler family's commitment to their craft.

Sandler's daughters have been actively building their careers in the film industry, with Sadie's extensive filmography spanning various roles since her debut in her father's 2008 movie, You Don't Mess With The Zohan. Sunny, too, has made appearances in several films, marking a promising trajectory for the talented siblings.

In a heartening disclosure regarding the 2023 Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, director Sammi Cohen stood in support of Sandler's choices, addressing “nepo baby” criticisms, as per the US Weekly report.

