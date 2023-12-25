Sophie Turner’s Kids to Spend Christmas and New Year With Her in England Amid Divorce From Joe Jonas

Amid the ongoing divorce drama between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas plans for their holiday co-parenting have been revealed, shedding light on how the duo’s two daughters, Willa and Delphine, will spend the Christmas and New Year holidays. According to court papers obtained, Joe brought the children to Turner in the U.K. on December 17, and they will stay with her until January 7, after which they will return to New York City. The official papers outline the detailed holiday arrangement during the difficult time for the celebrity ex-couple.

Representatives for both Turner and Jonas declined to comment on the revealed holiday plans, trying to maintain privacy amid the high-profile divorce. The court documents indicate a well-coordinated effort to ensure both parents have quality time with their daughters during the festive time, highlighting the dedication to responsible parenting. The document also underscores the uncertainty regarding whether the former couple will come together for Christmas, as Jonas’ recent Instagram Story on December 24 indicated that he was still in London. As per People, the details of the holiday arrangement underline the challenges and difficulties involved in managing a divorce while prioritizing the well-being and happiness of their children.

Last week, Turner was spotted taking a rainy day stroll with her adorable daughters in London. She was seen pushing the stroller carrying Willa and Delphine as one of the toddlers held onto an umbrella. Meanwhile, Jonas was seen walking into the popular hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, making the former couple’s individual yet well-synced schedules. The public first learned about the separation when Jonas filed for it in September 2023, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. As per Page Six, the legal documents revealed that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, underscoring their commitment to exploring the difficulties of separation in a sane manner. The legal proceedings have inculcated numerous twists, including a lawsuit from Turner in which she requested the return of their children to England, igniting a legal battle over custody.

Despite the initial legal drama, the duo reached an ‘amicable resolution’ concerning the temporary custody of their children during an intense multi-day mediation in October. The agreement outlined the children’s holiday plans, designating Thanksgiving with Jonas and Christmas with Turner, fostering a balanced and cooperative co-parenting dynamic. Turner and Jonas got married in 2019 after nearly three years of dating, and welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, followed by Delphine in 2022. The duo have made a consistent effort to keep their children out of the public eye, never sharing their pictures on social media.

Despite the hurdles, both Turner and Jonas have showcased their dedication to being great co-parents, highlighting their children’s well-being amid the divorce proceedings. As the holiday season unfolds, the public watches with interest to see how the celebrity couple manages festive co-parenting, setting an example for navigating family dynamics during challenging times.

