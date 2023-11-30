In a recent address at SKI Siltron CSS's semiconductor facility in Bay City, Michigan, President Joe Biden celebrated the easing prices for essential commodities such as gasoline, clothes, and appliances, deeming it 'good news for the holiday season.' Despite the positive outlook, Biden acknowledged that inflation remains a challenge, attributing it to supply chain disruptions and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, per Radar Online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Also Read: Donald Trump Sends Warning to Joe Biden Amid Legal Woes: “Should Stop His Thugs Before It's Too Late"

"Together, we made progress," the President stated, noting the decline in costs for items ranging from turkey to air travel. However, Biden admitted that prices are still 'too high' for many items, conceding that tough times persist for numerous families. ​While gasoline prices have returned to pre-war levels, Biden acknowledged that more work is needed. He stated, "While these prices are lower, they're not low enough," as he acknowledged the efforts and steps taken to curb inflation.

BIDEN: "From turkey to air travel to tank of gas, costs went down. They went down!"



FACT: Since Biden took office, airfare is up 21%, Thanksgiving dinner was up 25%, and gas prices are $0.86/gallon higher. pic.twitter.com/8zl9MUcWEz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2023

A report from the U.S. Labor Department disclosed a 7.7% rise in consumer prices in October compared to the previous year, representing a modest increase since January. Responding to Biden's remarks, the Republican National Committee (RNC) challenged his economic claims, particularly focusing on the persistently high gas prices, which have been higher per gallon for over 900 days under the Biden Administration. Senator Mullin from the RNC criticized Biden, stating, "Last year, Joe Biden's broken policy agenda generated the highest inflation in 40 years," and highlighted 33 consecutive months of rising prices, with continuous increases in food costs since Biden took office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Also Read: Karine Jean Pierre Gives One-Word Response to Reporter’s Query on Joe Biden’s Dropping Poll Results

The RNC asserted that Americans are not buying into what they refer to as 'spin' regarding the economic situation. As President Biden navigates the complexities of addressing inflation and defending his economic policies, public opinion remains divided on the effectiveness of the measures taken to alleviate the financial burden on American households. In the age of social media activism, Gen Z's voices are finding a powerful platform on TikTok to express their concerns about rising living costs and their potential impact on President Biden's re-election bid in 2024.

Let me be clear to any corporation that hasn’t brought their prices back down even as inflation has come down: It’s time to stop the price gouging.



Give American consumers a break. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 30, 2023

Also Read: Joe Biden Recalls 'Deep Trauma' After Kennedy’s Assassination in 1963: "Not An Easy Thing to Live With"

The hashtag 'Silent Depression' is gaining popularity, reflecting a feeling among young Americans that the current economic landscape is leaving them struggling and concerned about their financial future, according to the Daily Mail. With hashtags such as 'Silent Recession' trending on TikTok, the White House is attempting to reshape the narrative surrounding 'Bidenomics.' Gen Z and Millennials, who make up a sizable voting bloc, are using the platform to express their dissatisfaction with the state of the economy. Concerns range from exorbitant rent and housing prices to skyrocketing grocery, car, and gas prices, resulting in a perfect storm of economic challenges for young Americans. To counter this, the Biden campaign is actively engaging with TikTok influencers to promote an upbeat message.

More from Inquisitr

Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump’s ‘Real Life Is Worse’ Comment About Joe Biden

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at President Biden's Age by Comparing It to the Invention of These Items