Swifties Are Accusing the Mahomes of Gatekeeping Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Christmas Party

Fans of Taylor Swift were furious that neither Patrick Mahomes, the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, nor his wife Brittany shared a picture of her or her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at their lavish Christmas celebration over the weekend. Disappointed admirers surmised that the music icon and her new guy were there (dressed as squirrels) at Mahomes' Christmas party at "Miracle on Main Street" in Kansas City, Missouri, and avoided posting about it on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Takes a Dig at Taylor Swift’s Beau Travis Kelce With This Hilarious Photoshopped Image

One fan wrote on their Instagram post, "That is not the beard and the blonde I was hoping to see in the next slide, but…cute, love y’all." Another one wrote, "Where’s Taylor ??? That’s all people care about."A third one added, "Gatekeeping should be illegal, especially the pictures of Tay and Trav matching." A fourth one wrote, "PLZ POST THE SQUIRRELS." There was one more admirer who chimed in, "Lol funny how when you with Taylor, there's nothing but any other day you post 100000 pics of yourself." One more fan was excited to see the "squirrels" and wrote, "This must be the party where Travis and Taylor were wearing matching squirrel sweaters! The people neeeeed to see." Fans went crazy with comments like, "Drop that squirrel pic!!" "Where’s the Travis and Taylor photo?" and "We’re begging you here to show us the squirrels."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

This is not the first time Brittany has come under the radar of "Swifties." Some Swifties, who discovered previous tweets Brittany posted about Taylor from long before they met, are not very thrilled with their new best friend. One fan wrote on X, "You know what would be a lot more meaningful than Brittany Mahomes deleting her Taylor hate tweets? Brittany is making a public apology to Jackson’s SA victim for trying to silence her; Taylor is donating money to the victim who lost her business for reporting him." The post consisted of screenshots of Britanny's tweets from almost 10 years ago. One of Britanny's tweets read, "Taylor Swift ... I wanna know when you gonna find something different to write about besides boys and relationships."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Lamar Odom Advices Travis Kelce to Stay Loyal to Taylor Swift Even if Millions of Women Want Him: "We Are Men.."

However, there's another very crucial reason why other Swifties are not happy with the relationship. After Brittany's brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes was accused of sexually assaulting a female restaurant owner earlier this year, he was taken into custody and charged with three felonies of aggravated sexual violence and one misdemeanor count of battery. When questioned about the matter during an April Instagram Q&A, Brittany defended her brother-in-law.

As reported by Newsweek, she said, "They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way, and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will), you have no right to say s--- about him. So it’s best to just shut up." Fans are asking why Taylor would still be friends with Brittany given that she failed to denounce Jackson's alleged behavior. One fan tweeted, "How is Taylor gonna be so vocal about sexual assault and standing up for and believing victims, then go hang out with Brittany Mahomes? I'm so sad and disappointed with Taylor." Another fan wrote, "I love Taylor Swift, but she needs to drop Brittany Mahomes. Brittany is a weirdo sexual assault apologist who’s friends with a Lynch songwife. Weird behavior."

Also Read: This UFC Star Thinks Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Alleged Relationship Is ‘100% Fake’

More from Inquisitr

Travis Kelce Gave This Nickname to Taylor Swift While Thanking Her for Social Media Love

Taylor Swift Set to Enjoy Quality Time With Travis Kelce in $6 Million Kansas City Mansion