Joe Jonas, recently made headlines after being captured with model Stormi Bree. The rumored pair were spotted together weeks after the Jonas Brothers star announced his split from his wife and actor Sophie Turner. The duo was recently photographed departing Los Cabos, Mexico, and then spotted dining at Casa Tua Aspen in Colorado, according to a photo shared by the gossip blog Deuxmoi.

This outing in Aspen marks their first public appearance since Jonas's separation from actress Turner. A source per People revealed to Deuxmoi, “Joe Jonas and his new girlfriend Stormi Bree are also at Casa Tua Aspen tonight,” adding a new chapter to Jonas' life post-divorce. The 34-year-old musician was seen in a relaxed attire, sporting a black sweatshirt, a bright red cap, and a touch of facial hair. Bree on the other hand donned a black top paired with a tan backpack and a Prada purse.

Despite these sightings, it remains unclear whether Jonas and Bree are dating or just friends, as their representatives have not provided any immediate comments. Bree, a former Miss Tennessee Teen USA, maintained a casual yet elegant look. Amidst these developments, Jonas is expected to reunite with his children from Turner on January 7, leading to speculation about his next destination, possibly New York City. Recently Jonas posted on Instagram indicating heartbreak by sharing music, I Think o​f You by Rodriguez.

Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree spark dating rumors after they were spotted boarding a private jet together. pic.twitter.com/WUXjbCA1FP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Turner, 27, greeted the new year with optimism, sharing on her Instagram, "2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024's forecast is looking fairly consistent." This potential new relationship surfaces almost four months after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, ending their four-year marriage. While fans and the media delve into speculation about the possible romance between Jonas and Bree, it's important to note that the former couple is currently navigating a custody battle over their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

During the ongoing divorce proceedings between Turner and Jonas, the holiday co-parenting plans for their two daughters, Willa and Delphine, have been disclosed, providing insight into how the celebrity ex-couple is navigating the festive season. Court documents reveal that Joe Jonas brought the children to Turner in the U.K. on December 17, and they will remain with her until January 7, after which they will return to New York City. Jonas's recent Instagram Story on December 24 hinted that he was still in London.

Recently, Turner was observed taking a rainy day stroll in London with their daughters, Willa and Delphine, while Jonas was seen at the popular hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, showcasing their individual yet well-coordinated schedules. The public first learned about their separation when Jonas filed for it in September 2023, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. Despite the initial legal drama, an 'amicable resolution' was reached during a multi-day mediation in October, outlining the children's holiday plans with Thanksgiving designated for Jonas and Christmas for Turner.

