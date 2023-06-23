Travis Barker Recreates Romantic Engagement Rose Decor To Surprise Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, is seemingly madly in love with his wife and the soon-to-be mother of his child, Kourtney Kardashian. The musician recreated his famous "flower ambiance" proposal the world witnessed on October 2021 when Barker popped the question to Kardashian on a beachfront. With the same spirit, Barker re-created a rose-filled floral installation to surprise Kardashian on this week's episode of The Kardashians.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The romantic beachfront proposal had dozens of white candles and hundreds of red roses. The gorgeous engagement marked the beginning of "Kravis." In The Kardashians episode aired on June 22, 2023, Barker showed off his romantic side and refreshed the unforgettable memory by recreating the floral experience for Kardashian, who is pregnant with the couple's first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The 45-year-old musician revived the memory by taking his wife back to the Santa Barbara, California, hotel where the couple spent time before when they got engaged, as reported by TODAY. Kardashian was clueless about the surprise that awaited her and was blown away by her husband's romantic gesture.

The footage from the show showed Kravis holding hands lovingly and strolling along the beach, heading toward the two large hearts made of roses. Kardashian revealed that she had "no idea" that her husband had planned a surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

"He completely recreated all the roses as he did for our engagement," she revealed. "It was just the most special, romantic thing that anyone's ever done." Amidst the roses, a guitarist and a violinist serenaded the couple.

The couple sat down between the heart-shaped roses. Barker romantically addressed his wife, "It's just us and like a million roses." Kardashian responded, "This is so pretty." Then came the turn of presents. Barker showered his ladylove with meaningful gifts, including a necklace to replace one she no longer owned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

The drummer lovingly clasped the necklace around her neck, and the couple shared a romantic kiss. "Thank you, my husband," Kardashian expressed gratitude. In an interview, the Poosh founder had explained to the audience that the diamond heart necklace Barker got for her was stolen.

The stolen necklace was a Christmas gift for Kardashian from Barker. "It, unfortunately, was stolen, so Travis got me the same necklace again." She smiled and added, "A little bit more beautiful. It was just the most thoughtful thing ever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

After the gift-giving, the couple returned to the beach, and Barker prompted the wife to get in the ocean with him. The lovebirds ran into the water, holding hands. Later, they celebrated their relationship by raising a toast with their champagne flutes.

"We laid in the sand, got dirty, and just talked and laughed and drank champagne. This is where I'm meant to be," Kardashian told the viewers. The couple's proposal during sunset on the beach was dreamy. Shortly after accepting the diamond ring, Kardashian shared the post of "the day" on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The couple also celebrated their love in Las Vegas in April 2022. They legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara and later took off to Italy for their third wedding celebration.

