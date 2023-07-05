Kendall Jenner Looks Flawless In White As She Dances With Kim Kardashian & Hailey Bieber In New Tiktok

Kendall Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian opted for alluring white ensembles as they attended a star-studded party in the Hamptons. Kendall chose a revealing plunging mini dress without a bra, while Kim sported an Alaia crop top and maxi skirt on Monday, according to The U.S. Sun. Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner joined Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in showcasing their white outfits as they appeared in a new TikTok video shared by the model on Monday.

Lori Harvey shared a video clip featuring the group, where they showcased their attire by strutting in a line toward the camera. The chosen soundtrack was Nicki Minaj's song Barbie World. Kim Kardashian's ensemble included a high-neck crop top with mesh panels and a matching figure-hugging skirt, complemented by a silver belly chain. The 27-year-old model, Jenner, decided on a plunging mini dress for her outfit choice. Notably, she accessorized with a white bottle of her own 818 tequila. Her brunette tresses were gracefully parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in elegant waves. Enhancing her look with a touch of glamour, the TV personality accessorized with a pair of small rhinestone earrings.

Leading the way in displaying her outfit, Harvey showcased a stunning plunging fitted maxi dress. The dress featured intricate embroidery across the skirt and a fringed hem. To complement her attire, the SKKN founder styled her hair in a sleek bun and adorned herself with a stack of gold bangles, chunky rings, and crystal earrings, adding the finishing touches to her look. Harvey captioned the video: “And we ain’t playing tag."

On the other hand, Hailey Bieber opted for a halter-neck ruched gown that showcased a high front slit. She paired the gown with embellished necklaces, matching drop earrings, and an elegant updo hairstyle complemented by wavy tendrils. Following suit, Justine Skye unveiled her attire, donning a semi-sheer maxi dress featuring a notable cut-out at the midriff. Her loose locks were styled in gentle waves, adding to her overall look.

Concluding the lineup, La La Anthony showcased her ensemble. She opted for a bandeau crop top paired with a matching skirt that featured mesh draping across the front. Her hair was styled in a high half-ponytail, and she completed her look with an embellished choker and coordinating earrings. The clip culminated with Barbie World by Aqua playing in the background as all six ladies joyfully took turns jumping back in front of the camera. Some raised their hands in the air, while others flashed bright smiles, radiating excitement and enthusiasm.

According to The Daily Mail, the group later attended Michael Rubin's yearly Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons, along with notable personalities such as Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Tom Brady, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, and Corey Gamble.

The event was, as usual, a spectacular celebration. During the event, attendees were delighted with impromptu performances from Ne-Yo and Usher, who graced the gathering with their musical talents. Meanwhile, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and Druski took turns captivating the crowd from the DJ booth. As the night progressed, guests reveled in the vibrant atmosphere, raising their glasses in celebratory toasts at what was considered the most sought-after party in town.

