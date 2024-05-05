Here's What Andy Cohen Revealed About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 Delay

Andy Cohen, the face behind many of Bravo's beloved reality shows, has broken his silence regarding the unexpected delay of Vanderpump Rules Season 12. During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, he shared his perspective on the decision to pause filming for the popular series.

“We used to do this all the time with the ‘Housewives,'” Cohen — who is not a producer on Vanderpump Rules — explained. “We would say, ‘You know what, let’s put cameras down for four or five months and come back to them.' And they will have lived life and things will be different,” he added.

The decision to halt production came after two particularly intense seasons, with an insider revealing on page six that the cast needed time to ease off. The aftermath of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss, which unfolded during Season 11, had taken its toll on the cast, prompting the need for a breather. Cohen said that the cast barely had a moment to recover between seasons due to the back-to-back filming schedule. This continuous filming regimen, he noted, contributed to the lingering emotions and tensions among the cast members, especially for those directly affected by the dramatic events.

As mentioned by ET, acknowledging some viewers' fatigue with the ongoing storyline, Cohen spoke about the importance of allowing the cast time to process and move forward in their lives. He applauded the producers' decision to prioritize the cast's well-being by allowing them to step back from the cameras. While the stars of Vanderpump Rules have yet to address the hiatus publicly, it's reported that they are eagerly anticipating the break. Producers are also looking forward to reconnecting with the cast once filming resumes, suggesting that the pause is viewed positively by all involved.

“I think that you know, I was talking to Ariana [Madix] about this on the after-show last night. I was saying, people do forget, especially as it relates to Ariana — who was the one cheated on — people forget that we picked up cameras like three months after she found out about that affair,” he explained.

He added, "So that’s why she’s still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that. Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there is stuff happening and you want to get in there right away and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop. So I think it's a very good idea."

As fans eagerly await the return of Vanderpump Rules, they can catch new episodes of Season 11 airing every Tuesday on Bravo. The unexpected delay may bring about some changes, but it's clear that both the cast and producers are committed to delivering an authentic and engaging viewing experience. “Producers are excited to catch up with everyone when cameras eventually go back up,” the insider added. It was announced that Madix was chosen to be the new host of Love Island USA. Lisa Vanderpump might be busy making another season of Vanderpump Villa. They'll be shooting it in the next few months.