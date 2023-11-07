Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval recently shared the story behind the disappearance of his infamous lightning bolt necklace, a symbol of a tumultuous chapter in his life. Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who dated for nine years, saw their relationship crumble earlier this year when it was revealed that he was involved in an affair with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

When asked about the piece that both he and Leviss had been spotted wearing, Sandoval told E! News, "That necklace is gone." He added, "I have a different lightning bolt necklace—it's white gold versus yellow gold." Amidst the chaos of their dalliance, Leviss purchased a matching lightning-bolt necklace, signifying what Sandoval had become in her life. However, Sandoval's necklace is no longer around, and he claims that Madix was responsible for its absence, stating, "Ariana ripped it off my neck."

The drama surrounding Sandoval and Madix's relationship played out at BravoCon in Las Vegas, where him and James Kennedy, who had his own history with Leviss, engaged in a push-up contest. Madix, 38, remained unfazed, choosing to look away from the spectacle. Host Andy Cohen, who had instigated the competition, praised the contestants for their sculpted physiques. Kennedy attributed his physique to a clean lifestyle, emphasizing his commitment to exercise and sobriety, as per The Daily Mail.

Madix had some 'crossover moments' backstage with co-stars like Katie Maloney and Lindsay Hubbard, all while making a bold fashion statement. She opted to go braless beneath an unbuttoned white shirt paired with a black mini skirt, a black blazer, and a multi-layer chain belt. Her ensemble was completed with black stockings and knee-high leather boots, and she was radiating a confident and bold aura.

The Vanderpump Rules panel at BravoCon marked the first time the cast had gathered publicly since the dramatic three-part reunion special. The panel included Madix, Sandoval, and various castmates, including Brock Davies, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, and the show's matriarch, Lisa Vanderpump. The event wasn't without its share of drama, with Sandoval even getting booed by the audience.

Lala Kent reacts to Tom Sandoval being booed at BravoCon: “We gotta pump the brakes… [Sandoval] has been paying for quite some time.” #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/fErBwUFjVj — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) November 4, 2023

Different cast members had varied descriptions of the upcoming season, with Vanderpump calling it 'riveting,' Madix describing it as 'emo,' and Lewber characterizing it as 'sad.' Kennedy predicted that this season would be one of the craziest yet, and during a revealing moment, Kent, Maloney, Sandoval, and Schwartz all indicated they were single, while Madix did not, hinting at her rumored romance with personal trainer Daniel Wai.

Leviss, who was central to the affair scandal, did not receive an invitation to the Vanderpump Rules panel and remains estranged from the cast, particularly Sandoval. She is not expected to return for future seasons, having quit the show in the aftermath of the fiasco. The lightning bolt necklace, which once symbolized a turbulent period in Sandoval's life, is now gone, too.

