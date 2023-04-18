"Vanderpump Rules" Star Ariana Madix Gets Cozy With Fitness Coach at Coachella After Sandoval Split

Ariana Madix is having the time of her life at Coachella! On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star and her crew had a packed second day at the annual music festival. Included in the festivities, and spotted getting close to the reality superstar, was fitness trainer, Daniel Wai. Madix and Wai appeared to attend the Camp Poosh pool party together with a group of friends.

Wai shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story from their second day in the desert: including a snap of his, Madix, and their friends' shadows. There was also a video of Madix dancing during a nighttime performance, and a cosy picture of them. As for Madix and Wai, a source told ET, "They met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico. He’s a sweet guy."

Madix also reshared the same photos and videos as Wai on her own Instagram Stories. She also shared some Polaroid pictures featuring her, Wai, and their friends. Madix showed off some matching alien tattoos that she got with her friend, Bradley Kearns.

An eyewitness told the outlet."Ariana was with Daniel at the Camp Poosh party yesterday at around 4:30 pm. They stood together arm in arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist. Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together. Dayna Kathan was also with Ariana and was in support of her getting her tattoo. Dayna was standing by Ariana's side."

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Madix and Wai locked lips in the dark of the night, during what seems to be one of the final sets of the evening. They were reportedly totally in sync with one another, and eventually, Madix wrapped her arms around Wai, and he went in for the kiss, and not just once, but at least twice. Reports suggest that she kissed him back -- pretty passionately, too. Fans of Madix and the show are eager to know if this is more than just a little Coachella fling, but only time will tell what this means to both Madix and Wai.

Madix's second day at Coachella comes after she proved she was there to live her best life -- following the end of her relationship with Tom Sandoval, after his affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

In a TikTok video posted Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, said she's feeling "amazing" while at the annual music festival in Indio, California, following her split from Tom Sandoval, her co-star and boyfriend of nine years. When asked if she is "thriving," Madix replied with an enthusiastic "yes." The TikTok user then repeated what the reality star wrote when she broke her silence after Sandoval's months-long affair with their onscreen colleague Leviss was made public — "What doesn't kill me better run" — to which Madix responded, "F--- yeah."