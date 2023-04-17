"Vanderpump Rules" Star Raquel Leviss Checks Into Mental Health Facility Amid Sandoval Affair Drama

Raquel Leviss, a personality on the hit reality show, Vanderpump Rules, has checked into a mental health treatment facility. According to a statement from Leviss's representative, she entered the mental health treatment facility voluntarily. The statement clarifies that she is not in rehab for substance abuse issues but is instead receiving therapy for trauma and for bettering her mental health.

While she postponed the treatment to finish her filming commitment, Bravo and the production team were aware of her plan and were in support of her journey towards better mental health, as per Marca. This news comes amid the Scandoval drama, which revolves around Leviss and her affair with co-star, Tom Sandoval.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Jesse Grant

For those who are unfamiliar with the scandal, Leviss and Sandoval carried on a month-long affair while he was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. The relationship was uncovered when Madix saw a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone and scrolled through their chat history. Madix broke up with Sandoval, and both Leviss and Sandoval issued apologies for their actions. As per Yahoo!, Leviss said, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Vivien Killilea

Sandoval gave his first interview amid the scandal dubbed Scandoval on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. In it, he detailed his first kiss with the SUR server, last year in the backyard of the home he shared with Madix. This came a week before this present news of Leviss checking herself into a mental health facility.

In recent years, more and more celebrities have been speaking out about their struggles with mental health. From anxiety and depression to addiction and trauma, these issues can affect anyone, regardless of their fame or success. Fortunately, there are also many celebrities who are using their platforms to advocate for mental health awareness and to encourage others to seek help.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Vivien Killilea

It takes courage to confront one's own struggles and take steps to address them. For Raquel Leviss, entering a mental health treatment facility is a positive step in her journey toward healing and self-improvement. Of course, the Scandoval drama is still ongoing, and it remains to be seen how Leviss's decision to seek help will affect her relationships with all her co-stars and her standing on the show. However, it's important to remember that reality television is just that – a form of entertainment, edited and produced for maximum drama and ratings.

In real life, the struggles that the Vanderpump Rules cast members face are often much more complex and nuanced than what we see on screen. By sharing her story and seeking help, Raquel Leviss has shown that there is more to her than just the drama that plays out on the show.