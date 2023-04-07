Tom Schwartz Reveals Tom Sandoval's Addiction to Raquel Leviss: "She's His Heroin"

Tom Schwartz, a reality TV star from Vanderpump Rules, has made a surprising revelation about his best friend, Tom Sandoval. During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Schwartz claimed that Sandoval is “addicted” to Raquel Leviss, his girlfriend. According to Schwartz, Leviss is “his heroin”, as reported by Page Six.

Schwartz went on to explain that Sandoval has ADHD and became obsessed with Leviss as a result. “He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of infatuations,” the star explained, further adding that he got "lost in the sauce." While Schwartz was careful not to minimize or disrespect people battling addiction, he claimed that Sandoval is addicted to Leviss and still is.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Araya Diaz

This revelation is particularly interesting because Sandoval was recently exposed for having an affair with Leviss. The two reportedly had a one-night stand in August 2022, which then evolved into an “emotional affair” in the fall. By January 2023, Sandoval had told Schwartz that he was “in love” with Leviss. “I was flabbergasted, but I’m not surprised because I think there’s a lot of people out there who knew it was an open secret,” Schwartz claimed.

The affair caused a great deal of drama on Vanderpump Rules, as Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss on his phone. Madix and Sandoval had been dating for almost 10 years and even owned a home together. They have broken up after she discovered the video on his phone. Despite the scandal, they continue to live together.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Araya Diaz

A few days after Sandoval was exposed, paps caught up with Schwartz while jetting out of LAX, where he revealed his initial thoughts about the affair. “He’s OK, I think. Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s–t, and to some extent, maybe he is,” Schwartz, 40, told TMZ. “But he knows he f–ked up. The whole thing is just really sad.”

He declined to verify if he had knowledge about the romantic relationship during the time it had begun, that is in July 2022. While Schwartz refrained from throwing Sandoval or Raquel Leviss under the bus, he did seem to show some outward support for Ariana Madix, the person who was cheated on. He says she has a good support system around her, and he hopes she goes on a "living spree."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Amy Sussman

Of course, this does not excuse Sandoval’s behavior. Regardless of whether he was addicted to Leviss or not, he still made the choice to cheat on his girlfriend. Schwartz's decision to remain silent over the matter for so long has also faced backlash, with the former Vanderpump Rules star, Kristen Doute claiming that he "has been texting her behind the scenes, allegedly claiming he's not cool with what went down."