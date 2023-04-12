Vanderpump Rules' Peter Madrigal Reveals Text from Tom Sandoval That Hints Raquel Affair Timeline

Peter Madrigal, a well-known face from the popular reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, has recently dropped a bombshell revelation about the ongoing affair between co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Madrigal claims to have received a text from Sandoval that may prove the timeline of the affair to be much longer than previously thought.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Araya Doheny

As per Cosmopolitian, “I learned about the affair in August,” Tom Schwartz said, explaining that Sandoval and Raquel had a one-night stand that lead to an emotional affair. However, Madrigal believes that the affair may have been going on for longer than that. During an appearance on Kristen Doute's Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, Madrigal revealed that he received a strange text message from Sandoval back in January.

“I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months," "And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the [Vanderpump Rules premiere] LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face.’” Tom was reacting to the Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which debuted on February 8.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Angela Weiss

According to Madrigal, the fact that Sandoval used emojis in the text was odd because he had never done that before. Madrigal also thinks that Sandoval's message proves that he was worried about Madrigal getting in the way of his relationship with Leviss. Madrigal further stated that he had gone out with Leviss for a second date, but things didn't go any further between them. Madrigal now believes that Leviss may have already been seeing Sandoval at that point, which explains her disinterest in Madrigal.

The affair between Sandoval and Leviss has been a hot topic of discussion among fans and cast members alike. Former VPR star Jax Taylor described Sandoval as "evil" in a series of since-deleted tweets from last month. Scheana Shay, another VPR alum, posted a photo of herself with Sandoval's long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix on Instagram and told her that she would always be there to support her. Lala Kent claimed she "blacked out" after being so "enraged" by the entire situation during the VPR Season 10 reunion. Katie Maloney also had some harsh words to say about Sandoval during a night out at the club, as per Hollywood Life.

Despite the heated discussion surrounding the affair, Madrigal's revelation adds an interesting new twist to the story. While it's unclear whether Madrigal's theory about the affair's timeline is correct, his text exchange with Sandoval certainly raises some intriguing questions.

Earlier, Tom Schwartz made a surprising revelation about his best friend, Tom Sandoval. During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Schwartz claimed that Sandoval is “addicted” to Raquel Leviss, his girlfriend. According to Schwartz, Leviss is “his heroin.”