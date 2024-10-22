Justin Bieber Finally Breaks His Silence on Social Media After Diddy's Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing

Justin Bieber delighted fans with his recent posts on Instagram; the Yummy hitmaker shared two photo dumps and it appears that Bieber is enjoying jamming sessions. In the first set of pictures, he can be seen singing into a mic along with random nature images of the moon and a bird. The second set of pictures showcases the Baby singer playing a keyboard, and drinking coffee, followed by an image of a bird, and last a monochrome image of himself posing with his wife Hailey Bieber. The latest social media posts follow a protracted period of silence following the September arrest of his mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to The Mirror, Bieber didn't caption the photos but gave due credit to the photographer. Combs has been charged with crimes such as prostitution-related transportation, sex trafficking, and racketeering. He has entered a not-guilty plea in court and categorically refuted all of the accusations made against him. He is presently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. The date of his trial is set for May 5, 2025.

The Biebers welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues, in August. The new parents seemingly remain unaffected by the news of Combs' alleged mounting legal problems, and the Sorry singer has refrained from commenting on his past relationship with the disgraced rapper.

However, sources confirmed to the Daily Mail that Bieber was certainly disturbed after Combs' arrest: “He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him. He was featured on Diddy’s most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it.” The source added, "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off." "Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to," the insider revealed.

Skrillex, Diplo, and Justin Bieber accepted the Collaboration of the Year award for 'Where Are U Now' from Diddy during the 2015 American Music Awards on November 22, 2015, in LA, California. (Image Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Shortly after Homeland Security raided the music mogul's mansions in Miami and Los Angeles in March, old videos of Bieber and Combs reappeared. In one video, Combs was seen instructing the camera while standing close to the 15-year-old pop sensation: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."

The I Need a Girl rapper added: "I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next forty-eight hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy." After being shared on social media, the video sparked a flood of complaints and worries from dedicated fans of Bieber.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)