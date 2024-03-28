Prince Harry Named in $30 Million Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

A recent $30 million lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, has accumulated attention due to the mention of Prince Harry in court documents. However, it’s significant to clarify that Prince Harry is not a defendant in the lawsuit nor has he been blamed for any criminal activity related to these allegations.

The lawsuit, filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, alleges that guests were attracted to Combs’ parties because of his “access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist [sic], musicians and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry.” However, Prince Harry’s name is only mentioned once in the documents as an example of Combs' celebrity associations.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, who sued him for rape last year shared her opinion via her attorney Douglas Wigdor. She asserted, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

It is prominent to note that there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on Prince Harry’s part, and he is not indulged in the allegations against Combs. Regarding the case US Homeland Security said: “Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” as reported by Page Six.

Prince Harry’s connection to Combs stems from a party hosted by the royal brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William, in 2007 after the “Concert for Diana” benefit at Wembley Stadium. Combs, who performed at the charity event, posed for a picture with Prince Harry and Kanye West at the time. Intriguingly, there is no suggestion that they had further interactions beyond that event.

Cassie said back then, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.” In a statement in December, Diddy said, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth,” as reported by the Independent.

The lawsuit against Combs also includes accusations of sexual assault and sex trafficking, with multiple accusers coming forward with allegations against the music mogul. Combs has denied these claims, describing them as "pure fiction" and urging the public to be skeptical of the allegations, which he perceives as a "money grab."

This legal action against Combs comes amid ongoing investigations and lawsuits related to sexual assault and abuse allegations. Federal agents recently raided two of Combs' properties as part of the investigation, adding to the scrutiny surrounding these allegations.