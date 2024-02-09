Fans Label Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole 'Embarrassing' Over Her OnlyFans Claims

Kayla Nicole, NFL star Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, is under fire for her now-deleted X, formerly Twitter post. People on social media are calling her out for her desperate attempts to stay in the spotlight amid Kelce and Taylor Swift's blossoming romance. Nicole previously complained of being trolled online over her ex-boyfriend.

The on-air sports journalist posted a tweet, saying, "If the Lakers beat the Celtics tonight without Bron and AD, I'm starting an OnlyFans." For context, Nicole had been a sports fanatic long before she met and dated Kelce. Meanwhile, after her post, the Lakers won by 32 points (114-105), putting Nicole on the spot, per Sportkeeda.

Fans on the Wives of NFL subreddit took the opportunity to mock Nicole in the comments section. A fan, u/Nonchalant101, mentioned, "The Lakers won, so is she going to start an OF? I read she wants to date an executive at a record label or a movie producer. Good luck with that. Haha."

Another fan, u/Connect-Broccoli-633, slammed, "She's become so embarrassing, lmao." A third Reddit fan, u/InevitableNo3703, blasted, "That joke is cringe because she fits the stereotype of women who do OF. I think she sounds self-deprecating in her attempts to be funny & sarcastic & unbothered. I believe in the future she will regret her behavior because frankly, she sounds much younger & immature than her 32 years."

u/Intrepid-Fishing2608 wrote, "I know. Just let her fade away. Quit giving her engagement." Meanwhile, a fan, u/stressed_bug, insisted, "I think this is just a joke. Lots of things to call her out about but this was clearly meant as a joke." u/Low_Relation7940, also defended, "This sub is super harsh on her. It's so weird."

However, a Reddit user, u/dudewheresmyplane1, argued, "Explain the joke, please. How is this a joke? Is it because she thinks so little of sex workers that she would never dream of stooping so low? Why shade another profession? She makes money off her body. They make money off their body. Seriously. Explain like I'm 5."

Amid all the media attention Kelce and Swift's relationship garnered, Nicole complained of being at the receiving end of unreasonable hate. The fitness influencer has slammed the trollers for pitting her with the Bad Blood singer, addressing the "backlash and embarrassment" in a nearly four-minute-long video.

She began, "Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don't protect what they don't value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken – and, in the same breath, tell you you're not enough."

Nicole urged (black) women to "preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character" because there is "power in your silence." She added, "You can use that same power to silence the noise and self-doubt...the voices within," per The Independent.