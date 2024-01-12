Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is furious about a gag order being rapped on her amid the CPS investigation. The former MTV star's husband, David Eason, is alleged to have abused her eldest son, Jace. Although the teenager has subsequently been moved to a new location, multiple sources state that Jace was disturbed by his mother's social media rantings regarding the issue. Evans also became enraged with her mother, Barbara, when a judge ordered the couple to limit their social media communications over the pending case. A close source informed the TeenMomFanz Instagram page in December 2023 that the couple allegedly threatened Barbara.

The fan page shared an image of the mother-daughter duo with the caption, "According to an insider, on Monday night Jenelle and her husband, #DavidEason called #BarbaraEvans in a “fit of rage.” Jenelle and David were allegedly blaming Barbara for CPS putting a gag order on them. The gag order demanded that Jenelle & David stop talking about or mentioning the open CPS case against them. The couple has not mentioned the CPS case since the gag order was placed on them, and David is currently facing child abuse charges. According to the insider, David & Jenelle called Barbara’s phone a total of 12 times before she decided to answer."

The insider stated, “Barbara noticed the phone calls and she wasn’t going to answer. She decided to answer because she thought something was wrong since they kept calling.” The insider continued, “As soon as she answered the call, David was on the phone saying he’s going to come to beat her door down if she keeps “messing” with them.” The source claimed Jenelle was in the background calling Barbara a “b***h” and an “old hag”. Since that phone call, we’re hearing that #BarbaraEvans has a family friend staying with her because she is “scared” of David. We’re hearing the phone call happened around 12:30 am. We’re also hearing Barbara is considering filing a restraining order after David and Jenelle threatened to show up at her home, but she has not filed one at this time. We will update everyone as updates become available."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by KeithJMA

As per Cheat Sheet, the former Teen Mom 2 star then accused her mother of selling 'fake narratives' to the media. Evans wrote a lengthy post condemning the news on the fan page and calling her mother 'jealous.' However, the fan page soon posted her note with the caption, "Jenelle Evans responded to our exclusive story about her calling and threatening her mom, #BarbaraEvans. Let’s set the record straight… Barbara did not sell the story to us. It was someone closer to Jenelle but she’ll never know who. Also, in regards to the second slide, lions protect their cubs, but here we are! Well Jenelle, I seen ya on ya fake page stalking our account. Let us know how that CPS case is going through."

