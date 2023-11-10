Khloé Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 6-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian, jamming to Justin Bieber's music. On November 8, the cousins transformed a simple dining room table into a stage, turning an ordinary evening into a memorable musical affair.

Khloé, the 39-year-old co-founder of Good American, gave fans a taste of the Kardashian musical soirée. True and Dream were filmed energetically belting out the lyrics to Justin's hit song I Can't Be Myself, from his sixth studio album, Justice. The cousins, who were standing on a white dining table, showed their enthusiasm by pointing at the camera and dancing to the infectious beat, reports E! News.

Khloé's 15-month-old son, Tatum Thompson, made a cameo appearance in the video, adding extra cuteness to the performance. Tatum, dressed in dinosaur pajamas, waved his tiny hands in front of his sister and cousin. His amusing antics brought a sense of innocence to the lively scene.

Check out this video Khloe Kardashian shared through Instagram stories of her child True, Tatum and niece Dream dancing and singing along Justin Bieber’s song "I Can’t Be Myself" pic.twitter.com/BbFj51cOp4 — Justin Bieber News (@jbtrackermedia) November 9, 2023

Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, was moved by the touching family moment. Khloé thoughtfully tagged both Justin and Hailey in her Instagram Stories, prompting a sweet response from the Grammy winner's wife. Hailey reposted the video to her Instagram Stories, simply writing "Obsessed." This gesture from the Bieber camp stems from the Kardashians' and Biebers' close friendship.

Khloé's musical journey did not end with Justin's chart-topping hit. Khloé revealed in an Instagram Stories update that True and Dream also danced to Nicki Minaj's Starships and Meghan Trainor's Mother. The varied playlist showcased the Kardashian kids' diverse musical tastes, making the impromptu sing-along even more enjoyable for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé, who has two children with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, has previously spoken about her children's bond with Dream. In a July Instagram Story, she expressed her love for all of her nieces and nephews, emphasizing the special bond she has with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, similar to her own bond with her brother, Rob.

"I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express," she wrote, adding, "Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure. True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship," per People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The family was joined for their "weekly" dinner by friend Savas Oguz, an influencer and close friend of NBA star Tristan Thompson. True and Dream are best friends who enjoy spending time together, according to a source cited by People in March. According to the source, Khloé spends a lot of time with them because of their close relationship.

