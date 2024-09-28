Diddy’s Lawyer Gives Wild Explanation for 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil Being Seized in Home Raid

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ lawyer has come forward with an unusual explanation for the discovery of 1,000 bottles of baby oil in the rapper’s homes, following raids tied to a sex trafficking investigation. The bottles, found at Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami, have raised eyebrows, especially given the charges he’s facing, which include sex abuse and racketeering. Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s attorney, has downplayed the significance of the shocking find, attributing it to Diddy’s preference for buying in bulk.

As per the Mirror, Agnifilo explained, "I don't think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know. And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can't get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was, there would be no more people."

The lawyer’s comments come as Diddy remains in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) awaiting trial. His bail has been denied twice as the investigation into his alleged sex trafficking activities continues. The rapper’s legal team has been trying to maintain his innocence, with Agnifilo asserting, "He's just laser-focused, he's engaged, he's helpful, he's confident. We're going through our defense as we do every day and his spirits are relatively good."

However, not everyone believes things are so simple. Larry Levine, a former MDC inmate, recently spilled the beans. "Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies. If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money. He's really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe," Levine said, as reported by The Independent.

Levine further added, "They feed the people in the shoe last. The food is bland, it's a lot of carbohydrates. It fills you up but you get sick eating it. There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility."

The shocking amounts of baby oil are just the tip of the iceberg. Combs' reputation has been severely damaged by the allegations. Aside from the criminal charges, he is also facing multiple civil lawsuits. One recent case, brought by Thalia Graves, accuses Diddy and his former head of security, Joseph Sherman, of drugging, r-ping, and assaulting her in 2001. Graves exclaimed, “I’m glad that he is locked up but that is a temporary feeling of relief.”

