Old letters written by Princess Diana have been the surviving anecdotal evidence of her life in the royal family. The late Princess of Wales shared in one of her explosive letters that Prince Charles was planning "an accident" in her car. The letter addressing the former royal butler Paul Burrell disclosed the "People's Princess" expressing her suspicion about her ex-husband Charles.

The letter according to the Independent read, "This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous – my husband is planning ‘an accident in my car, brake failure and serious head injury to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy." Tiggy Legge-Bourke was the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry and Lady Di suspected that Charles was planning to marry her. She also claimed in the letters that he was tricking both Camilla Bowles-Parker and her to hide his intent. According to Burrell, the letters were handed to him by Lady Di in 1996 "just in case" something unceremonious happened to her. In his book, A Royal Duty, he shared that the letters were handed to him as insurance duty.

Lucia Flecha da Lima, an old close friend of Diana however could not digest the facts stated in the letters. She alleged that Burrell may have in fact forged Diana's handwriting to write the untrue instances to gain fame. "Paul Burrell was perfectly capable of imitating Princess Diana’s handwriting. I don’t believe she was fearing for her life, especially from Prince Charles, the future king of your country," she said. Diana's untimely death sent a wave of shock to her fans and continues to remain a mystery.

According to People, Dodi Al Fayed and the Princess both faced a fatal aftermath when their car faced a crash in Paris. Fayed was in the back of a chauffeur-driven Mercedes when it crashed in Paris's Pont de l’Alma underpass. Reports suggested that the chase by paparazzi led the racing car to ram tragically. Later, the driver of the car, Henri Paul was found under the influence of substance while driving. Per Reuters, the princess was rushed to Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital to be resuscitated. However, she couldn't survive due to internal bleeding.

The driver and Fayed were brought dead to the medical center. According to a firefighter, Xavier Gourmelon back in 2015 revealed the last words uttered by the Princess. As reported by the Independent, she said, "My God, what has happened?" Gourmelon said, "It was a relief, of course, because as a first responder, you want to save lives — and that's what I thought I had done." However, the former wife of the now King Charles lost her battle to live further and breathed her last on the same ill-fated night. The mother of two was survived by her two young sons in the Buckingham Palace.