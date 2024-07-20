Trump's Shooter Investigated Princess of Wales Online, Saved Kate Middleton Pictures Before Attack

Federal investigators have been trying hard to find strong evidence against Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on July 13. Even after conducting interviews and examination of Crooks’ friends and family members, his motive for the attack remains unclear. However, some major details have come to light during the investigation. The FBI has found out that Crooks also researched about Princess Kate Middleton and downloaded her pictures on his phone. This revelation has left everyone even more confused now, as reported by Daily Mail.

Authorities raided Crooks' home and seized several electronic devices including two phones and a laptop. When cyber specialists investigated the 20-year-old's devices, they realized that Crook had also researched President Joe Biden, FBI Director, Christopher Wray, and US Attorney General, Merrick Garland. Secret Service and FBI officials briefed Congress members on the progress of the investigation.

Additionally, a review of Crooks' search history showed that he had looked up the dates for Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the Democratic National Convention. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Mark Sigafoos, a former classmate of Crooks, shared insights into the 20-year-old's personality. As reported by CBS News, he said, "This is one of the things that is being misconstrued — he was not some type of loner trenchcoat wearer. And I will say he was definitely nerdy, for sure, but he never gave off that he was creepy or like a school shooter. He seemed like he wouldn't hurt a fly."

Earlier, after the shooting, when questioned about Crook's motives, Special Agent Kevin Rojek, declined to offer any speculations. He said, "Right now, we're tracking down all leads, and doing all interviews, and tracking anything that we can regarding suspicious locations, vehicles...that's all related to this event, but I can't confirm or deny anything beyond that." Interestingly, some attendees tried to warn the police about a person on a nearby rooftop with a rifle in hand. Greg Smith, a witness, said, "We noticed a guy army-crawling, bear-crawling, up the roof of the building beside us, 50ft away. We could clearly see a rifle."

He added, "We were pointing at him. The police were down there running around on the ground. We were like 'Hey man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle'...and the police did not know what was going on." Smith continued, "I’m thinking to myself, 'Why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage'...the next thing you know, five shots ring out." The Secret Service is now facing intense scrutiny in light of this witness statement. Director Kimberly Cheatle will be testifying before a House committee on July 22. She's also facing immense pressure to resign.