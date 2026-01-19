Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj has returned to social media after weeks of silence. She had remained quiet amid intense backlash over her recent political alignment and public support for President Donald Trump. The popular rapper praised Trump and the vice president as a “role model” for young men last month at the AmericaFest.

“Young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” Minaj said. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance.” As soon as she realised her choice of words, she covered her mouth in embarrassment.

Erika Kirk praised her for being “courageous” despite backlash from the entertainment industry.“I didn’t notice,” Minaj replied to the criticism. “We don’t even think about them.”

“We’re the cool kids,” she added. Despite being her authentic “no filter” self at the event, Minaj’s free, frank, and new thoughts about the GOP were not well-received online.

The Mirror reported that this negative response from users quickly escalated, with more than 120,000 people signing a petition calling for her deportation from the United States. In response to the backlash, Minaj deactivated her Instagram account and remained silent for several weeks.

She returned on January 18, 2026, and soon after took to X. There, she criticized broadcast journalist Don Lemon regarding his coverage of a Minneapolis church disruption involving anti-ICE protesters.

Her posts included slurs directed at the popular journalist. Shortly afterwards, she posted a brief “Happy New Year” message. In one post, she wrote: “DON [slur] LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU?”

As reported by The Mirror U.S., Minaj had previously criticized Trump and the Republican Party as early as 2010 for immigration policies, notably in her 2016 song “Black Barbies.” However, her recent remarks have raised accusations of a “MAGA conversion.”

She recently reshared a Trump post about Christian persecution in Nigeria. She also praised him during AmericaFest, which took place after the assassination of TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk in September 2025 and was held in his honor.

Minaj also spoke at the panel in Arizona along with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow. Erika Kirk took over as the CEO of TPUSA days after his tragic death. Minaj also appeared alongside other notable guests at the event.

The Associated Press reported that the Grammy-nominated artist also mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the same event with a nickname previously used by Trump, and expressed admiration for both Trump and Vance. Erika Kirk has endorsed Vance, though he has not announced whether he plans to seek the presidency in the future.

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul,” Minaj said. “They make me proud. Our vice president—I love both of them. They have an ability to be relatable.”

According to the outlet, in 2018, Minaj publicly condemned Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. The policy had separated thousands of children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. At the time, she shared her own experience immigrating to the U.S. at age five, describing herself then as an “illegal immigrant.”

The Trump administration and ICE agents have received backlash for their immigration operations since 2025.

These arrests are marked by instances of physical violence, alleged verbal abuse, and sudden and wrongful deportations. Alongside lawsuits, protests and online hate, people have accused Trump of trying to turn America into an “authoritarian” state.