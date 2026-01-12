“Deport Nicki Minaj Back to Trinidad” Movement Continues Amid Growing Outcry

Nearly 60,000 people have signed an online petition demanding that the U.S. government deport popular rapper Nicki Minaj to Trinidad because of what many fans say are her shifting political beliefs.

Minaj, who turned 43 in December, has been the subject of intense criticism in recent months. She sat for an interview with Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest last month. Minaj praised U.S. President Donald Trump as “handsome” and “dashing,” and shared an X post claiming she’d gained more than 100,000 followers in a three-day period.

After having previously criticized Trump for over a decade, Minaj has become a vocal supporter of Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Her fans — or Barbz, as they call themselves — have regularly expressed frustration and anger with Minaj, accusing her of sharing anti-trans and anti-immigration beliefs. She also reposted videos the White House posted on TikTok, including those featuring her music.

That led Tristan Hamilton, who describes himself as a 16-year-old who “stands up for what he believes,” to launch a Change.org petition calling for Minaj’s deportation. The petition crossed 50,000 signatures in early January, and that number had risen to more than 58,000 at publication.

🚨 ERIKA KIRK: “I know that you are getting a LOT of backlash from your own industry. What is your reaction to that?”@NICKIMINAJ: “I didn’t notice.” Based as HELL 🔥 The crowd freaking loves Nicki! pic.twitter.com/GVhxQSXj7Y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 21, 2025

“This is personal for those of us who watched Nicki rise as a beacon of hope, only to feel abandoned by her shift in values,” the petition reads. “Her public platform carries weight and responsibility, and her recent statements are a stark contrast to the solidarity she once showed, leaving many feeling deflated and disillusioned.”

Minaj revealed in 2024 that she is not a U.S. citizen, though she moved to the United States at the age of 5.

Many who signed the petition left comments blasting Minaj and accusing the 12-time Grammy Award nominee of turning her back on her fanbase. Minaj had developed a reputation as an LGBTQ ally, leaving some supporters confused after she criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a December X post.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” Minaj wrote on Dec. 12 in a post that had more than 10 million views as of publication. “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.”

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav The Gav Nots GavOUT Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

Commenters on X and the petition itself, among other platforms, have branded Minaj a traitor for those remarks, as well as for her suggestion during her conversation with Kirk that boys are discouraged from being masculine.

“Cultural impact is not measured solely by chart success or longevity; it is also defined by how one uses power,” one comment read. “Nicki Minaj’s talent is unquestionable, but her repeated refusal to acknowledge the consequences of her words and actions reflects a troubling misuse of influence — one that deserves sustained criticism rather than unquestioning defense.”

Another added, “Deporting Nicki Minaj back to Trinidad would serve as a reminder that public figures need to be accountable for their words and the broader impact they have on diverse communities. HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE ALREADY!”

Minaj is expected to drop her sixth studio album on March 27. As of publication, she had not yet officially unveiled the project’s name.