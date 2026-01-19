Greenland Protesters Mock Trump With Their Own Red MAGA Slogan Hats

As Donald Trump continues his threat take Greenland, Danish and Greenlandic protesters have spoofed the US president’s red MAGA hats in response.

Protesters have taken Trump’s MAGA “Make America Great Again” slogan, and adding it to their own red caps, reading “Make America Go Away.” The caps have quickly drawn popularity on social media and at public protests. Meanwhile, the latest protest was held over the weekend in the freezing weather of Copenhagen, Denmark. However, the new caps are likely to gain even more popularity to residents of other countries that are Trump-affected.

European governments are standing with Denmark, pushing the need to defend Arctic regions and warning that threats against the Arctic island undermine Western security. However, protesters are taking their own route in a less diplomatic and fun fashion.

People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it. MAGA now officially stands for Make America Go Away. 🇬🇱🧢💀 pic.twitter.com/QNJNUBFkjK — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 17, 2026

The Independent quotes Lars Hermansen, 76, a resident of Copenhagen, who wore one of the new iconic MAGA caps at a protest on Saturday. “I want to show my support to Greenland and also show that I don’t like the president of the United States.”

The mock red caps are the work of Copenhagen vintage clothing store owner, 58-year-old Jesper Rabe Tonnesen. While early batches lacked attention last year, now that the Trump administration has escalated its rhetoric over taking Greenland, the hats are selling like hot cakes all over the city.

“When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realize this probably wasn’t a joke – it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality,” Tonnesen said. “So I said, OK, what can I do? Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?”

According to Tonnesen, demands for the spoof MAGA caps suddenly surged, leading his store to sell out the stock in one weekend. He said he has now ordered “several thousand” to keep up with the demand. Now the cap is making the headlines, he might need to order some more.

Greenlanders and Danes hold the largest protest in Greenland’s history with the message, “Greenland is not for sale. We do not want to be Americans… We are Kalaallit.” pic.twitter.com/hmX65xOFVJ — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) January 17, 2026

The original cap design featured a play on words: “Nu det NUUK!” – which is a twist on the Danish phrase “Nu det nok,” which translates to “Now it’s enough” while substituting Nuuk, the tiny capital of the island.

The latest design went fully on display at Saturday’s protest, with protesters waving red-and-white Danish and Greenlandic flags and handmade signs mocking Trump’s claims over the territory. One sign read, “No Means No,” while another came up with another slogan, “Make America Smart Again.”

Pure perfection from the Greenland protest in Copenhagen today. What a shame our government is not more vocal in its backing of the Kingdom of Denmark. pic.twitter.com/4GEWJIASdZ — 𝐬 🇬🇧⸆⸉ (@crowningred) January 17, 2026

While the protest was full of fun, one protester, Kristian Boye, 49, wearing one of the spoof MAGA hats, said the protest in front of Copenhagen City Hall featured a lighthearted tone, but it was delivering a serious message.

“I’m here to support the Greenlanders, who are going through a very hard time right now,” he said. “They are being threatened with having their country invaded. I think it’s totally unacceptable.”

Thousands of demonstrators marched across snow and ice on Saturday in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, chanting “Greenland is not for sale” to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to take over the autonomous Danish territory. pic.twitter.com/IFXnnOhykK — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 18, 2026

Not to be outdone by Copenhagen, Saturday saw thousands of protests marching in the snow and ice of Nuuk, capital of the Arctic island. The demonstrators could be heard chanting, “Greenland is not for sale” against Trumps plan to take over the Arctic island