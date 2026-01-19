Donald Trump is currently one of the most discussed political leaders worldwide, generating polarized reactions since his entry into politics in 2016. The controversies and international consequences of his decisions, especially regarding Greenland, have drawn major global attention.

Much of this attention focuses on his assertive foreign policy, dramatic tariff proposals, and desire to remain in the spotlight. An example of his controversial approach occurred when, during an NBA game in London, a heckler drew applause by referencing Trump’s Greenland ambitions. “Leave Greenland alone!” people yelled during the national anthem.

According to The Daily Beast, the incident happened as singer and actress Vanessa Williams performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic game in London’s O2 Arena. Following her performance, the Grizzlies defeated the Magic 126–109.

During the anthem, the shout prompted laughter and cheers from the crowd, which included celebrities and athletes. Williams stayed composed and finished her performance, showing great professionalism in her work.

BREAKING: America was just mocked In London today. Actor Vanessa Williams was performing the Star-Spangled Banner before the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena. Someone yells, “leave Greenland alone!” and the crowd breaks out and applause. Trump is making… pic.twitter.com/SkfWrZGtFr — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 18, 2026

This public protest reflects a broader international controversy centering on President Trump’s remarks about Greenland, a territory whose status is now central to U.S. foreign policy debates.

According to the BBC, even though Danish leaders rejected his demands, Trump reportedly has larger ambitions for Greenland than economic pressure or military control.

President Trump continues to argue that Denmark cannot sufficiently protect Greenland from Russian and Chinese influence. He calls for U.S. involvement, asserting that American control would enhance NATO and global security, making Greenland a key focus of his foreign policy.

Once an advocate for world peace, Trump appears to have changed his stance after losing the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. He stated he no longer feels “an obligation to think purely of peace,” according to a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, reported by Bloomberg.

“The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” Trump wrote in the letter. His comments have triggered widespread outrage across Europe, with leaders warning they could affect NATO unity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK are issuing a joint statement for the sake of supporting the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Further escalating these tensions, Trump has threatened tariffs against countries opposing a U.S. takeover of Greenland. In a social media post, he declared tariffs would begin at 10% on February 1 and could rise to 25% by June if critics continued to complain about this issue.

“Tariff threats jeopardize transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral,” the statement said, adding that the nations stand “in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland.”

Before Trump’s latest focus on Greenland, he took over the Venezuelan administration as America captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores, from their Caracas residence on January 3, 2026. Donald Trump confirmed the news via Truth Social and called it “Operation Absolute Resolve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Arabiya English (@alarabiya_eng)

With Venezuela holding 303 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, resource control remains central to the U.S. approach, connecting past and present strategies.

Similarly, while Greenland has valuable natural resources—including rare earth minerals, uranium, and potential oil and gas—Trump claimed those are secondary, and rather, it’s the location that is favorable.

Sitting between North America and Europe, Greenland is an ideal location for the U.S. for early missile detection, military surveillance, and monitoring Russian and Chinese activity in the region.