Trump Tells Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre He No Longer Feels ‘Obligated to Peace’ After Nobel Snub

Donald Trump’s obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize has been a well-known story. The American president has claimed to have stopped eight wars during the second term of his presidency, a rare act, according to him, for which he claims he deserves the Nobel. However, after repeatedly being snubbed by the prize committee, Trump has been publicly vocal about his disappointment.

Now, in quite an unexpected move, Trump sent a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, which stated, “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

While the message seems quite absurd and bizarre, the authenticity of the same was confirmed to AFP by a source close to the matter and by Støre to Norwegian newspaper VG, as Euronews reported. However, the reason behind Trump sending the message remains unclear, as the recipients of the Prize are decided by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and not the government.

Trump sent letter to Norway’s prime minister saying he no longer has an “obligation to think purely of peace” and will prioritize American interests because he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The insanity is increasing every day. pic.twitter.com/eJLh9b4qaE — Sabria Chowdhury Balland 🇺🇸 (@SabriaCBalland) January 19, 2026

In a written statement, Støre said,

“I have clearly explained, including to President Trump, what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee.”

It should be noted here that Trump’s dream of getting the Nobel came partially true last week after Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado gave her Nobel Peace Prize to him at the White House. She was awarded the prize in 2025 for leading the Venezuelan opposition amid a crackdown by President Nicolás Maduro.

Machado’s decision to hand Trump her Nobel came after America’s attack on Venezuela that led to Maduro’s arrest. While the decision of the attack remains highly questioned, one section of the Venezuelan population has been celebrating the capture of Maduro because of the fascist regime that the country was under.

Talking to the reporters outside the US Capitol, Machado said that she gave Trump the Nobel “as a recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom.” The American President also gushed about Machado, as he said, taking to social media, “She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you, María.”

In an historic humiliation for America, the Norwegian Nobel Committee is forced to issue a statement making clear that No, a Nobel Peace Prize extorted from a duly awarded winner by an authoritarian president who has militarily seized her country as an oil colony, doesn’t count. pic.twitter.com/dvZrvb16Rn — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 10, 2026

While Machado giving Trump his Nobel has pleased the American President, according to the Norwegian Nobel Institute, which organizes the Nobel Prize, the prize cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or shared once it has been announced. The Institute had issued a statement mentioning the same before Machado’s visit to Washington, though that did not stop the Venezuelan leader from going ahead with her decision to offer the prize to Trump.

Moreover, Trump’s claim of stopping 8 wars, for which he has sought the Nobel Peace Prize, also stands inaccurate, as a closer scrutiny shows that some of the wars he has been boasting of stopping have not stopped completely, and he has also taken credit disputed by critics for working as a mediator among fighting nations.