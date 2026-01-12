Trump Can’t Let Go of Obama and His Nobel Peace Prize, Even After 16 Years

Donald Trump’s desire for the Nobel Peace Prize is well-known, and he constantly claims that he deserves it for stopping “eight wars.”

In an interview with The New York Times last week, Trump said, “I ended eight wars. I — If you look at those wars, these were tough wars to end, too. And let me tell you, India and Pakistan were going at it. As you know, they were going at it…But that was one of eight. But we ended eight strong wars. Some have been going on for more than 30 years.”

Besides claiming that he has ended eight wars, Trump also felt obligated to bring in the former President Barack Obama’s name since he had won the Nobel back in 2009. Talking about the same, Trump said, “I’ve ended — remember this, I’ve ended eight wars. Nobody else has ever done that. I’ve ended eight wars and didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize. Pretty amazing. Obama got it. He was there for a few weeks, and he got it. He didn’t even know why he got it. They asked him, why did he get it? He was unable to answer the question.”

Interestingly, Trump again claimed to have stopped a war between India and Pakistan, an assertion he has made roughly 80 times since May 10 last year. He also announced the same claim on social media last year, saying that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

The topic was raised again on Friday at the White House during a meeting with oil and gas executives held to discuss plans for Venezuela’s oil reserves. Referring to the India-Pakistan conflict, Trump said, “Look, whether people like Trump or don’t like Trump, I settled eight wars, big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32 years, 31 years, 28 years, 25 years, some just getting ready to start like India and Pakistan, where already eight jets were shot out of the air, and I got it done in rapid order without nuclear weapons.”

It should be noted that India has repeatedly denied Trump’s involvement in the conflict with Pakistan. As reported by Al Jazeera, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this period, there was no talk at any stage on subjects like India-U.S. trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan.”

Misri further added, “Talks for ceasing military action happened directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, and on the insistence of Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India has not accepted mediation in the past and will never do.”

Despite this clarification from India, Trump has repeatedly claimed involvement in the India-Pakistan conflict and has continued to take credit for resolving tensions between the two nations. He has similarly boasted about stopping eight wars, a claim that remains unsubstantiated.