Donald Trump Boasts Ending War Between Two Countries That Don’t Even Have One – His Bizarre ‘Senior Moment’ Will Leave You Shocked

President Donald Trump is known for his controversial statements, and he again did it during a Friday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, where he previously bragged about nabbing the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing. This time, the confusion came when the President commenced rattling of his supposed record as the greatest peacemaker all over the world.

“So I solved, as you know, seven wars. Seven! I did so many,” Trump boasted, before listing them. “Including Pakistan and India, big ones. Some were unsolvable. Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solved wars that were unsolvable.”

However, subsequently, a head-scratcher came when Donald Trump claimed that he’d ended a war between “Azerbaijan and Albania” whereas records say that these countries have never engaged in any kind of war. Albania is more than 1,400 miles away. And the President meant to say was Armenia, with whom Azerbaijan engaged in a bloody conflict for decades.

To add, Trump also hosted the President of Azerbaijan, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia, at the White House in July, and also carried out the peace deal that ended their long-running fight. At the time, he gloated: “Now they’re friends, and they’re going to be friends for a long time. You two are going to have a great relationship, and if you don’t, call me and I’ll straighten it out.”

Securing recognition is a consistent hunger of Donald Trump, with observers noting that his flurry of peace summits, which includes the one between DR Congo and Rwanda in June, are part of a bigger plan: snagging the Nobel Peace Prize.

But the recognition he craves has not come. Instead, Trump’s been lashing out. After sealing the Congo-Rwanda treaty, he fumed on Truth Social: “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!”

Trump just brokered the end of the 35 year conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Add another peace deal to Trump’s résumé. While the Dems, MSM, and anti-Trumpers, said that Trump would start WW3, all he has done is end conflicts around the globe. pic.twitter.com/suXwXwYRwX — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 8, 2025

Trump has even gone so far as to cold-call Norwegian diplomats about the award, according to insiders. Yet the Nobel Committee, stacked with members who have openly criticized his hostility toward democracy and the press, has shown little appetite for rewarding him.

So, while Trump insists he’s the man who “solved” wars, his latest blunder about Albania only added more fuel for critics who question whether the 79-year-old president is really as sharp as he claims.