Xi Jinping Accuses US of Using China to Justify Greenland Push

China has accused the United States of using Beijing as a political excuse to justify its growing interest in Greenland, sharply rejecting claims that Chinese influence in the Arctic poses a threat.

The warning follows comments by President Donald Trump, who has argued that Washington needs Greenland to counter China and Russia in the Arctic and to support his proposed Golden Dome missile defence system, per Times of India.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the US was deliberately exaggerating a so-called “China threat” to pursue what he called selfish strategic interests, according to state media footage via YouTube.

Beijing just responded to Trump’s “China threat” talk on Greenland: “We urge the United States to stop using the so-called threat from China as a pretext to pursue its own selfish interests.” Translation: stop screaming “China” every time you want to grab someone else’s land. pic.twitter.com/Kv0XmDqMSQ — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 19, 2026

“We have already clarified our position on Greenland multiple times,” Guo said. “International law based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the foundation of the existing international order. It must be safeguarded.”

Guo urged Washington to stop invoking China as a pretext for its Arctic ambitions, saying Beijing opposes any actions that undermine established international norms, per the transcript.

Trump has recently revived calls for the United States to acquire Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, framing the island as critical to American security and missile defense as competition intensifies in the Arctic.

“China will lose the US market…” “We don’t care. The world is big enough that the US is not the totality of the world’s market.” 🤷‍♂️Victor Gao was not kidding. https://t.co/G4G2ofVh3D pic.twitter.com/JSWVm8JD0a — Li Zexin 李泽欣 (@XH_Lee23) January 19, 2026

China’s response suggests Beijing views that argument as politically motivated rather than security-driven. “We urge the US side to stop using the so-called China threat as a pretext to gain selfish gains,” Guo said, according to the same briefing.

The comments came as Trump also floated new tariffs on European countries that oppose a Greenland deal, announcing levies that would rise sharply unless progress is made, according to Sky News.

Asked directly about the proposed tariffs linked to Greenland, Guo repeated that China’s position had already been made clear and stressed that sovereignty and international law must be respected. The exchange highlights how Greenland has become a new source of contention in broader geopolitical competition. In recent times, the Arctic has increasingly been viewed as a future battleground for influence, resources, and military positioning.

JUST IN: 🇨🇳 China’s GDP grows 5% in 2025 despite trade war with the US. pic.twitter.com/wJAsnCgJu2 — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) January 19, 2026

While Xi Jinping’s government insists it has no territorial ambitions in Greenland, US officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Chinese investment, infrastructure projects, and scientific activity in Arctic regions. China has pushed back on that narrative, saying its Arctic engagement is commercial and scientific in nature and consistent with international law, according to previous foreign ministry statements.

During the same briefing, Guo pointed to China’s expanding trade and diplomatic ties in other parts of the world, including Central Asia, as evidence of what he described as stable, rules-based cooperation rather than confrontation. He cited official figures showing trade between China and five Central Asian countries surpassing $100 billion, calling it proof that Beijing’s economic engagement can withstand global headwinds.

However, the focus on Greenland underscored Beijing’s frustration with being repeatedly cast as a justification for Western security moves.

As US President Donald Trump insists the US needs to “own” Greenland to prevent Russia and China from doing so, troops and ships from several European Nato states are gathering at the territory. 🎧 US threatens tariffs over Greenland: https://t.co/D6HyTsZ2Js pic.twitter.com/H6hEKOK4og — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) January 19, 2026

Analysts note that Greenland’s strategic value has grown as melting ice opens new shipping routes and access to critical minerals, making the island a focal point in US-China rivalry even without direct Chinese involvement.

For Beijing, the concern appears less about Greenland itself and more about the precedent of invoking China to legitimize territorial or economic pressure on third parties. China has consistently framed such disputes as tests of whether international rules apply equally to all major powers.

As Arctic competition accelerates, Greenland is no longer just a remote territory, it has become a symbol of how global power struggles are expanding into new region. China is not remaining silent, and intends to challenge narratives that place it at the center of every strategic calculation.