White House Shares Grim Cartoon Warning Greenland of Trump Takeover

Political tensions have been growing between America and Greenland lately, especially after President Donald Trump revealed plans to take control of Greenland. He updates citizens about plans for the nation regularly on social media platforms like X and Instagram. He also occasionally posts meme-worthy content.

Recently, Trump’s White House team on X shared a cartoon aimed at Greenland, urging its government to choose a future it wanted. The graphic had a picture of two packs of sled dogs pulling sleds bearing Greenland’s flag.

They were both at a crossroads, out in the snow. One path led to America, which appeared bright and promising. The other led to a dark, hybrid depiction of China and Russia. The caption read, “Which way, Greenland man?”

The White House also re-shared Trump’s Truth Social post highlighting his “need” for Greenland, citing national security as the main reason. Trump claimed that if America becomes unsuccessful in taking over Greenland, either Russia or China will move in to do the same.

He also wrote, “NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the United States.” He concluded his rant, claiming that “anything less than that was unacceptable.”

The internet immediately ridiculed the White House post and roasted the “ultimatum” post. Many re-shared cartoons, memes, and AI-generated images roasting the Greenland cartoon. Netizens shared their remarks in the comment section of the X post. A user called for the account manager’s resignation, writing, “The community manager needs to be fired, even Ryanair makes better content.”

Another user shared a vintage-like graphic of a woman talking to Trump. The caption in the picture read, “No, you can’t have Greenland, you haven’t finished your Venezuela yet!” A third one asked, puzzled, “I always have to double-check whether it’s a memecoin account, or really the official White House acc.”

Similarly, a fourth user said, “I thought this was a parody account, can’t believe the real White House profile is posting a meme.” A fifth one said, “Governance by meme. What a serious bunch you are…”

Likewise, thousands have roasted the MAGA leader for the cartoon. Hashtags like #GreenlandUltimatum and #CartoonDiplomacy are trending among influencers and Trump critics online.

Netizens weren’t the only ones who responded to the cartoon and attempts to sway the country to pick the USA. Greenland also clapped back at Trump and his efforts to reportedly take over the country to make it a part of NATO.

According to SooLeader, the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, revealed his and the government’s support to the people. During a press conference at Coppenhagen, the Prime Minister said, “ Dear Greenlanders, you should know that we stand together today, we will do so tomorrow, and will continue to do so.”

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also chimed in on the press conference and said, “We choose Denmark, we choose NATO. We choose the United Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU…” With Geopolitical tensions on the rise, every move Trump makes is being closely watched by supporters and critics, not just in the USA, but the rest of the world.