Trump ‘Begged’ Norwegian PM for Nobel, Didn’t Know He Doesn’t Award It

President Donald Trump sent a written message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, connecting his desire for “Complete and Total Control of Greenland” to his frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. Both Støre and various news outlets confirmed this account.

In the message, Trump stated, “Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace. The world is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you!”

The letter appeared as Trump increased pressure on European allies regarding Greenland, a large Arctic territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and has U.S. military facilities. The Financial Times reported that Trump’s message came after Støre protested new U.S. tariffs on European countries providing troops to Greenland. Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb urged for de-escalation and requested a phone call.

Norway does not award the Nobel Peace Prize, and that decision falls to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, an independent group appointed by Norway’s parliament. The Guardian reported that the committee, not the government, selects the winner each year.

Trump has often expressed his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He believes he deserves recognition for his foreign policy actions since returning to office. In his message to Støre, he took credit for ending “8 Wars PLUS,” a claim that critics have disputed and that lacks independent documentation in the public record mentioned by the outlets that covered the letter.

The letter also referred to a recent issue involving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. The Guardian reported that Machado gave her Nobel medal to Trump during a meeting, which led to criticism in Norway and reminders from Nobel officials that the award cannot be transferred to another individual.

ABC News stated that a White House official confirmed Trump accepted the medal after he posted about the meeting. Norwegian politicians told the Guardian that the handover was “absurd,” emphasizing that having the physical medal does not make Trump a Nobel laureate.

Trump’s remarks about Greenland have alarmed European governments and NATO allies, who have dismissed any suggestion that the United States could seize the territory by force. Greenland is mostly self-governing, but Denmark manages defense and foreign policy. Both Copenhagen and Nuuk have asserted that Greenland is not for sale.

Al Jazeera and PBS reported that Støre confirmed receiving Trump’s message, and that its contents circulated among European diplomats in Washington, raising demands for clarity from the White House regarding next steps.

The Atlantic, which published a full excerpt, noted that the letter’s unusual tone was striking for communications between allied leaders. It highlighted Trump’s tendency to connect grievances about the Nobel Prize with U.S. demands on security and territory.

The White House has not shared a formal diplomatic note outlining any policy change on Greenland. Nevertheless, Trump’s letter indicated he views this issue as a pressing security concern, suggesting he sees the Nobel Peace Prize as part of the same political argument.