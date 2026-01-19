Are Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump Feuding? “Hurt” Stepdaughter Reportedly “Knows Her Place” After Snub

Speculations about an ongoing feud between Melania Trump and stepdaughter Ivanka Trump have been in the air for quite some time now. Neither of them has publicly denied or confirmed these rumors, and observers continue to suggest there has been a significant gap between the two.

Recently, word from the grapevine is that Ivanka Trump was “hurt” after Melania deliberately excluded her from the premiere of her self-titled documentary at the Kennedy Center on January 29. The FLOTUS allegedly wants her moment, and she is not sharing it with anyone—not even her stepdaughter.

Most, if not all, of Melania’s followers are aware that she is releasing a documentary that chronicles the first 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second-term inauguration. The project comes with a reported $40 million deal from Amazon and marks the first lady’s first venture into filmmaking through her established production company, Muse Films.

For Melania Trump, the upcoming premiere is meant to be entirely about her. No distractions, no competition, and no family stealing attention. “Melania wants this night all to herself. When the spotlight’s this dim, no one’s sharing it,” one source told Rob Shuter’s newsletter.

“It’s Melania, front and center, no interruptions. She’s drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place,” another insider said. The decision has reportedly left Ivanka hurt, despite her efforts to keep the sting private.

Other tipsters claimed Ivanka confided in pals about the sting of the decision. “Of course it hurts, but I’m not surprised,” the stepdaughter of Melania Trump reportedly told confidants. The resignation in that statement and the acceptance that this is how things work now suggest a relationship that has already grown distant.

Melania’s imminent documentary was co-produced with director Brett Ratner, whose involvement marks his first major project since facing sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. The film itself, according to reports, appears designed to showcase the FLOTUS’s intimate moments: critical meetings, private conversations, and unseen footage as she navigates her family’s return to the White House.

Donald Trump, for his part, told the media aboard Air Force One on Sunday that demand for tickets has been intense even if his own viewing habits suggest otherwise. “I’ve seen pieces of it,” the POTUS admitted, before praising the documentary as “incredible” and claiming that “everybody wants tickets.”

The president also mentioned Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet, as interested attendees on the premiere night. He also suggested that Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, might attend.

Amid the reported hype, the documentary has already generated its share of awkward moments. A December trailer showed Melania’s response when Trump called to tell her about his election victory.

Asked if she had watched his announcement, Melania responded: “I did not. I will see it on the news.” The comment sparked immediate reactions from netizens about the state of their relationship.

For Ivanka Trump, her alleged exclusion from the premiere carries a different message about hierarchy and separation. She may carry the Trump surname, but she is no longer part of the immediate family circle in any formal or ceremonial sense. She is someone who “knows her place,” which, according to Melania’s guest list, is nowhere near this particular spotlight.

YIKES! Melania Trump has "banned" Ivanka Trump from attending her documentary premiere.

Inquisitr has reached out to the reps for Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump for comments.