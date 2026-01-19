Ivanka Trump’s Deeply Emotional Family Message Overshadows Ongoing Feud Rumors With Melania Trump

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump have reportedly never seen eye-to-eye, and rumors of their alleged rivalry have always made the news. Speculation about their conflict hit a new low, as rumors stated that the First Lady has barred her stepdaughter from attending the premiere of Melania.

However, the 44-year-old shrugged off the ban by turning her attention to her family. On January 18, 2026, the former Advisor to the POTUS took to her Instagram (@ivankatrump), penning down a heartfelt birthday note to her husband, Jared Kushner, for his 45th birthday.

In the post, she shared a collection of pictures and videos of her family and how they celebrated that night.

She wrote, “Grateful to celebrate surrounded by the people who know and love you best.” Ivanka continued to praise him for his “thoughtfulness, vision, and heart.” But more importantly, how he chooses to show up for his family is consistently filled with “love” and nothing but good intentions to everyone around him.

Ivanka added that their three children are learning from him, understanding what “commitment,” “safety,” and “consistent devotion” look like, and how they “compound over time.” She labeled these qualities as her husband’s invaluable “legacy” and expressed gratitude for building a life alongside a man like him.

The comment section was filled with birthday wishes and kind words for the couple. A user commented, “What a beautiful birthday love letter.” Another Instagram user commented, “He’s accomplished so much in his 45 years, including marrying an amazing wife.” While one wrote, “The man is so admired and respected… a good human being!”

This heartfelt note comes days after a report came out, stating that the First Lady is all set to step into the limelight, and she wants her stepdaughter to remain in the background. As per insider sources, Rob Shutter reported that a source has told him that Melania Trump has excluded the 44-year-old from attending the documentary, Melania, on January 29, 2026.

The insider told the columnist that “Melania wants this night all to herself. When the spotlight’s this dim, no one’s sharing it.” Shutter mentioned that this documentary took more than a year to produce and a $40 million deal with Amazon. This documentary premiere is shown as a prestigious event. However, industry insiders claim that it is overhyped.

Since it is expected to be a major event, the FLOTUS does not want any interruption of the attention, and she is making this move to ensure Donald Trump’s daughter continues to stray further away from public attention. The source said,

“It’s Melania, front and center, no interruptions. She’s drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place.”

The source mentioned that Ivanka Trump is “not surprised,” but her stepmother’s action did hurt her. Trump’s eldest daughter is away from the White House, enjoying life with her family, while her father builds his ‘ideal’ country and her mother prepares to step into the world of glitz and glam.