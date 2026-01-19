Trump Plans Executive Order Forcing Americans to Watch Army-Navy Football for 4 Hours — “To Protect Tradition and Players”

President Donald Trump wants to develop his ‘ideal’ America on the principles of law, tradition, and public welfare. To ensure his vision becomes a reality, he plans to make every American citizen an avid football watcher, whether they like it or not.

After all, he has decided to issue an executive order that will broadcast a four-hour match between two military academies. On January 18, 2026, the POTUS took to his Truth Social media and wrote that he is eyeing an executive order that can prevent any major football games from having a schedule clash with the annual Army-Navy Football game.

Funny how a guy who dodged the draft 5 times DEMANDS allegiance to the Army Navy game…

Apparently his TV viewing is more important than serving his country — Dusty Drifter (@DustyDrifter1) January 18, 2026

In the post, he described the game as one of their “greatest American traditions” that is now getting “pushed aside” by the “college playoff games and big TV money,” perhaps indicating the NFL.

The President said that it will not happen under his regime because he plans to sign a “historic” executive order that will secure four hours only for the thrilling game between the military academies. He wrote,

“Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!” Trump wrote.

If this move gets successfully passed, it will mean that the annual game will hugely benefit Paramount, which currently holds the exclusive streaming rights till 2038. However, it still remains unclear how The President plans to do so because he did not clarify whether he will refrain from airing other sports during that slot.

Trump is known to be an ardent football fan. He had appeared at the 126th Army-Navy game in December 2025 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game was a breathtaking one with a scoreline of 17-16, ending in Navy’s favor. He had been part of the ceremonial coin toss and had been present at the sports event seven times.

Trump is going to issue an edict from the throne demanding all networks refuse to show any football game other than the Army-Navy game at the same time. Dictatorships can issue senile orders as there is no limited government anymore. pic.twitter.com/a6T8uYbdro — Moorfield Storey (@storeymoorfield) January 18, 2026

But protecting this annual tradition has a reason bigger than being a football fan. In the same Truth post, he mentioned that these two branches of the military are “rivals” on the field, but they are America’s “unstoppable Patriots,” who defend their country with “strength and heart.”

The POTUS added, “We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!!”

The President’s Truth Social post was shared by Brendan Carr, FCC chairman, on X, without any message. The FCC regulates broadcast channels but has no say on cable networks or OTT platforms. Thus, keeping a veil on how Donald Trump’s administration plans to make the four-hour window exclusive to the historic rivalry.