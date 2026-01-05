NFL legend and former Green Bay Packers standout Charles Woodson, who now works for Fox Sports, admitted that ChatGPT fooled him into unintentionally providing misinformation about his former team earlier this year.

Speaking on Sunday’s Fox NFL Kickoff, Woodson reflected on asking ChatGPT about the Packers’ 2024 record in NFC North Division games. The popular AI software responded that the Packers lost all six division games, which was incorrect; Green Bay went 1–5, with its lone victory coming on November 17, 2024, against the rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

“I come up here, I said it with my chest, I’m talking about the Packers. I’m like, ‘Man, they didn’t win a game in the division last year,’” Woodson explained. “As soon as I got on my Twitter … somebody quickly corrected me. They said, ‘Hey man, you know the Packers won one division game last year. They beat Chicago.’ I said, ‘Ahhhh, man.’”

😂 @CharlesWoodson learned a valuable lesson to double check ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/DgHT2nEzLl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 4, 2026

Woodson then shared a lesson he believes we can all learn from.

“So, make sure, man, if you’re using AI, that you fact-check,” Woodson said.

Indeed, some social media users had fun at Woodson’s expense.

“Thank you so much,” read one X response. “I would have never known. It’s stuff like this that matters in the grand scheme of [things], so very much obliged.”

For fun, we decided to follow Woodson’s lead and ask ChatGPT: “What was the Green Bay Packers’ record against NFC North opponents in 2024?” We were curious to see whether we would get the correct answer — or if ChatGPT would tell us that the Packers went winless, or perhaps 2–4 or better.

Instead, ChatGPT responded, “In the 2024 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers went 1–5 against their NFC North division rivals (the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings).” The AI specifically cited StatMuse and correctly noted, “Green Bay’s only win in NFC North play came against the Chicago Bears, and they lost their other five games within the division.”

Luckily for the Packers, they had far better success against their divisional rivals this season. Green Bay went 4–2 in NFC North play, sweeping the Lions and splitting with the Bears and Vikings. Despite losing their final four games, the Packers finished 9–7-1 and earned the NFC’s No. 7 seed.

Green Bay faces Chicago in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 10, at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT. The FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Packers as 1.5-point road favorites (+100; bet $100 to win $200) over the Bears as of January 5. Additionally, the Packers have +1900 odds (bet $100 to win $2,000) to win their first Super Bowl since February 2011. However, the Packers will be without superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who suffered a torn ACL in December. Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who recently battled a concussion and a left shoulder injury, is healthy and will start against the Bears.

The 2025-26 NFL Playoffs officially begin Saturday, January 10. The Seattle Seahawks (+390) have the highest odds to win the Super Bowl, with the Los Angeles Rams (+440), Denver Broncos (+650), Philadelphia Eagles (+850), and New England Patriots (+1000) rounding out the top five.