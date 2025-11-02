Ivanka Trump and Melania’s Rivalry Turns Toxic — Insiders Reveal What Really Went Down

According to RadarOnline.com, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, and her stepmother, Melania, have been embroiled in a sour, multi-year conflict over the president’s billion-dollar inheritance. As per some reliable sources, the family feud has gotten so bad that it has almost jeopardized Trump’s bid for president in 2024.

Insiders have revealed that Trump has found himself torn between the two most significant women in his life, Ivanka, 44, and Melania, 55. Their animosity is rife with nasty taunts, cheap shots, and devious tactics on both sides.

A source commented: “Melania and Ivanka hate being in the same room – and never speak except to hiss catty comments. From the very first moment they met, they’ve viewed each other as mortal enemies.”

Nearly 15 years after Ivanka’s late mother Ivana filed for divorce from the real estate tycoon in 1990 due to his affair scandal with his future second wife, Marla Maples, whom he married in December 1993, Trump wed his third wife, Melania, in January 2005.

In her book, Melania mentions the “intricate dynamics” of her relationship with Ivanka. She says, “I had to patiently explain that I was main beneficiary now, that her new nose wasn’t an improvement and that Ivanka isn’t a real name so I was just going to call her Lara” pic.twitter.com/FMsWWvOqoG — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 9, 2024

Some sources have expressed that Ivanka thought Melania was a gold-digging opportunist who was inferior to her late socialite mother. She also allegedly scoffed that her father’s marriage to the former model was a compromise for Slovenian seconds.

Melania allegedly refers to her oldest stepdaughter as “The Princess.” In private, and view Ivanka is referred to as a spoiled brat with an unbridled sense of entitlement, sources have said.

The huge dispute, according to insiders, was caused by Ivanka’s conviction that she and her brothers, Donald Jr., 47, and Eric, 41, are the rightful heirs to their 79-year-old father’s empire. Their 19-year-old half-sibling, Barron, who is Melania’s only child with Trump, should only receive scraps.

Ivanka’s contempt toward Melania and Barron is reportedly not unique. According to sources, Don Jr. and Eric both agreed with their sister that their stepmother was frigid.

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were dependable advisors to the president during his first term. According to insiders, the first lady was consequently excluded from any conversations regarding government policy and her husband’s commercial activities.

“Ivanka had a big vision to assume many of the traditional responsibilities of the first lady once her father was elected,” a source explained. “She saw herself as becoming a modern-day Jackie O – with all of the glamour and youth and energy of the Kennedys.”

Ivanka actually accompanied her father when he took office as president in 2017. It took Melania and Barron about six months to settle down in Washington, D.C., but she eventually made amends by making sure her oldest stepdaughter was placed out of sight at an inauguration dinner.

A source spilled: “But Ivanka had the ear of the president. She was in the Oval Office for important discussions, and the press was talking about her as if she were first lady.” According to insiders, Melania was privately “obsessed” with being the first lady and irritated by Ivanka’s frequent presence in the White House, even though she played down her role during Trump’s first term.