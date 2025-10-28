“It Was Very…” – Melania Trump’s Ex-Boyfriend Makes Startling Claim About Her Real ‘American Dream’

Jure Zorcic, who is Melania Trump’s ex-boyfriend, recently revealed the FLOTUS’s real feelings about moving to the United States. According to him, she never wanted to live in America and rather dreamed of living in Europe when she was younger. Zorcic dated Mrs. Trump in the 1990s. He described their first meeting as a “movie.” He recalls riding his motorbike when he first spotted Melania walking down the street. It was a hot summer day, yet he was “impressed by her beauty.”

“She was very nicely dressed, and her behavior was classy,” Zorcic said in an interview with ABC News. He praised her beauty and style, saying, “She was tall, had long hair across her face – I could hardly see her eyes – such style!” Jure described that he approached her upon spotting her walking and began a conversation.

Melania Trump’s ‘ex’ Jure Zorcic recalls meeting her in Slovenia https://t.co/jHlNuToTZ5 pic.twitter.com/3lvp3YPC3y — MayHudson (@bs_hudson) March 8, 2016

He said things quickly developed after he asked Melania out for coffee. Jure describes her as a “very special” woman. “That’s the truth,” he says. The First Lady’s ex-boyfriend said, “It was a bit of a shock when I met her.” According to him, she was not just a typical girl from Slovenia. She dreamed big and “wanted to live abroad, in Italy, France, a life of fashion.”

However, he also adds that in any of those conversations, she never mentioned America. Zorcic stated, the First Lady never mentioned moving to the United States and always dreamed of staying in Europe.

“I think it was very far from our minds at that time,” he said. As a young model, Melania briefly lived in Paris and Milan after leaving Slovenia. Then, she moved to New York. Jure told ABC News, “She told me she had an offer with a hair care company, for a campaign – that’s why she went.”

However, upon meeting her in New York in 2000, Jure was very surprised. Melania had changed by then, as she was speaking to him in English, instead of Slovenian. “Did you forget that you are Slovenian?” Zorcic asked her. That’s when the FLOTUS told him that she would not be returning to Slovenia.

A few years later, she found herself a permanent spot in America when she tied the knot to Donald Trump. The pair met at a New York nightclub in September 1998. The President was separated from his second wife, Marla Maples, at that time, but not divorced.

Jure thinks that their marriage was “fate.” He said, “Nobody believed 20 years ago that she would live at the top of the world, on Fifth Avenue in Trump Tower – even her!”