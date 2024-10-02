Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Named Leonardo DiCaprio as the 'Number One Person' for His Drug-Laced Parties

Leonardo DiCaprio was named as Sean Diddy Combs' favorite party guest. The rapper who is now behind bars for allegedly being involved in sex trafficking had once named the Titanic star as one of the most regular attendees of the White parties. In a resurfaced video that is now going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), Combs can be heard saying that DiCaprio is the "number one person" for his parties. Several pictures from 1998 and 1999 have also reappeared showing the duo together in the Hamptons mansion.

Diddy says Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite guest at his parties. Hollywood is a sick place pic.twitter.com/GADH0NFOY6 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 22, 2024

The rapper is known for his lavish parties attended by several biggies in the Hollywood and entertainment industry. Amongst them is the most recent one in 2019 when Combs threw a lavish party on his 50th birthday. The actor, however, has been staying away from Diddy. As reported by Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor has not been in touch with the music mogul for the past few years. "Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this. He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s - but literally everyone did."

The close aide continued, "They were not freak-offs. They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying." According to RadarOnline, another source close to the actor revealed, "Leonardo wants to get as far from this scandal as possible. He's spent years moving away from his party boy image to one of an environmental campaigner – and he is very touchy about mentions of his past and his ongoing love of younger models." The source added, "He knows being linked to Diddy and being pictured at his 'White Parties' is a PR disaster for his image, and like all the other celebrities linked to these parties, he is truly running scared from any link between him and Diddy."

Pointing at the pictures of The Great Gatsby star and the rap artist, the source commenting on Dicaprio's role argued that "for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos" which is almost two decades old is ridiculous and clarified that "he has nothing to do with." Apart from DiCaprio other stars who have been regularly associated with Diddy's parties are Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Russell Brand, Kelly Osbourne Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Paris Hilton.

There has been no word on the investigations around these celebrities as of now. However, the buzz is that DiCaprio is not interested in holding any relations with the alleged sex offender. Both of them were spotted together on multiple occasions like the Democratic National Convention in 2004 and later at an NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. Their friendship made many headlines back then until the last time they were spotted together in 2019.