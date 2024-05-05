Why the Other Trump Ladies Aren't Allegedly Fans Of Lara Trump: "They All Made Fun of..."

Lara Trump has totally taken the spotlight in the Trump family lately. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump has kind of backed off from all the political drama to focus more on her family, as per Fox News. However, reports suggest there might be some drama brewing among the key ladies of the Trump clan—Ivanka, Melania Trump, and Lara.

According to Michael Cohen, who was once Donald Trump's personal attorney, the former President, along with his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka, used to mock Lara's appearance. They referred to her cruelly as "Horse Face." Cohen claimed, "They all made fun of her looks. They just didn't like her at all." This alleged disdain for Lara purportedly continued until Eric Trump, Lara's husband, asked for her hand in marriage.

Back in the day, Ivanka was the star of the political drama. She was often compared to the quintessential woman who seemingly had it all. Various individuals, such as Ana Navarro and Jason Isaacs, coined nicknames for her, such as "Nepotism Barbie" and "Brainless Barbie." Even political strategist Steve Schmidt had his say, labeling Ivanka as 'an aging, corrupt, villainous Barbie.' However, in October 2023, Lara attempted to snatch the toy title for herself by dressing up as "MAGA Barbie" for Halloween.

Once engaged to Eric, Lara was welcomed into the family, even receiving an engagement ring from Ivanka's defunct jewelry line. Furthermore, Ivanka served as one of Lara's bridesmaids at their 2014 wedding. However, tensions may have resurfaced in 2023 when Ivanka hired her own attorney, separate from the family, for the Trump Organization civil fraud trial. When asked about this move, Lara downplayed it by saying, "I think people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is," but seemed eager to change the subject to her positive relationship with Trump Sr., as per The Daily Mail.

While Lara has consistently praised Melania publicly, calling her the 'most beautiful first lady' and commending her style, there are signs their relationship may be somewhat strained. For Melania's birthday in 2024, Lara reposted an impersonal message from a conservative website rather than crafting her own personalized note. Melania also reportedly did not attend Lara's 2017 baby shower, though Ivana Trump, Donald's first wife, did make an appearance.

The perceived rift between Lara and Ivanka, combined with Lara's apparent closeness to Ivana over Melania, suggests an undercurrent of tension among the Trump family's leading ladies. In fact, once, Lara spoke glowingly of Ivana at her funeral in 2022, reminiscing about their 'incredible memories' of fun lunches together in New York. This warmth towards Ivana may also be the cause behind the (apparently) frosty relationship Lara shares with Melania, given that Ivana and Trump's current wife did not seem to get along well. In an interview in the year 2017, Ivana insisted she—not Melania—was the true 'first lady,' as per ABC News.