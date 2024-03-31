Analyzing Melania Trump's Alleged Earnings from Jewelry and Cosmetic Enterprises

Melania Trump, known for her elegance and style, had a flourishing career before becoming the first lady of the United States. Her journey from a successful model to a businesswoman has been a subject of curiosity for many. According to Style, Melania's net worth was estimated to be around US$50 million in 2019, showcasing her financial success.

The former model, who was no stranger to exquisite jewelry, debuted her own watch and jewelry line in 2010, five years after she wed Donald Trump. Melania has an exquisite and rich jewelry collection that includes some pricey and highly valued pieces. Fashion watches and costume jewelry with prices ranging from US$30 to US$200 were part of the selection. Her on-camera attitude was what helped the line, which was distributed on the retail channel QVC, become successful. Melania would appear on television wearing and presenting her designs; her easygoing style and reasonably priced items made her designs popular with young professionals and suburban mothers alike.

Melania's aesthetics and sense of style were reflected in her designs. These were traditional pieces for everyday wear that are also effortlessly styled. Large golden chains, imitation diamond jewelry, and quartz watches are all part of the collection. But her enterprise wasn't without criticism. She and the former president faced backlash in 2017 for promoting her QVC business, as per The Huffington Post. It was eventually discovered, though, that the first lady had stopped selling her jewelry line on QVC at that point. The collection, which is no longer active, is still available for a small fraction of what it was originally worth on resale auction websites like eBay and Craigslist.

The first lady also appears to be quite passionate about skincare and beauty. She was so inspired that she created her own line of skincare products enhanced with caviar. In the early 2000s, Melania started kicking around the notion of starting a skincare brand with caviar. Her collection debuted in 2013 at upscale department retailer Lord & Taylor, with prices ranging from US$50 to US$200. Her line of moisturizers, exfoliating peels, and cleaning balms all contained caviar extract, which was brought in from the south of France.

The model-turned-first lady received between $15,000 and $50,000 in royalties from her two successful businesses in 2016. Melania and Donald got married on January 22, 2005, at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald proposed to Melania at the 2004 Met Gala. The former president gave Melania a $1.5 million Graff 15-carat diamond ring as a gift for their engagement. Graff is one of the most prestigious and expensive jewelry firms in the world. With two smaller side stones, the ring showcases an almost ten-carat emerald-cut, D-flawless diamond that has been the envy of many.