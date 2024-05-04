Here Are the Most Notable Celebrity Controversies of 2022

Here Are the Biggest Controversies of 2022

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) The Hollywood Curtain; (M) Rich Storry; (R) Steve Granitz

In 2022, we witnessed a slew of cringe-worthy drama, dramatic confrontations, legal battles, and accusations of unfaithfulness—all the elements of great scandals. It seemed like hardly a week went by without a celebrity scandal dominating headlines and spreading like wildfire on social media. From the infamous slap incident that reverberated globally to bans from restaurants and a series of alleged cheating scandals, each development kept us eagerly anticipating the next twist. In this article, we'll delve into the most prominent controversies of 2022 involving well-known public figures.

1. James Corden Was Banned From Entering Balthazar

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

Once James Corden reportedly became so particular about an egg omelet that he was banned from the renowned New York restaurant Balthazar, according to the Los Angeles Times. Restaurateur Keith McNally shared on Instagram that he had no intention of serving the Prom star again after Corden was accused of speaking disrespectfully to Balthazar staff. However, the ban was later lifted after Corden personally called McNally to offer an apology. Corden also addressed the incident on his show, pledging to reconcile with the affected staff members.

2. The Popular Spotify Controversy Involving Joe Rogan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Carmen Mandato

In early 2022, Spotify faced a significant uproar following controversial comments made by one of its prominent podcast hosts, Joe Rogan. The comedian's often questionable statements about COVID-19 and vaccines on his highly popular show, The Joe Rogan Experience, prompted some artists to depart from the platform in protest, according to CNN. A group of healthcare professionals even penned an open letter urging Spotify to remove Rogan. Despite veteran musician Neil Young adding his voice to this, Spotify stood firm and refused to take action. Consequently, Spotify removed several episodes of Rogan's podcast from their platform.

3. Shakira and Gerard Piqué Got Separated

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gotham

Shakira and Gerard Piqué decided to part ways. The pop sensation and her longtime partner announced their separation through a joint statement on June 4, 2022, as detailed by PEOPLE. Their journey began when Piqué appeared in Shakira's 2010 World Cup anthem music video, Waka Waka. Romance blossomed between them, leading to the arrival of two sons in 2013 and 2015. However, their relationship encountered turbulence in June 2022 amid rumors of infidelity on Piqué's part. Ultimately, the couple released a joint statement confirming their decision to separate.

4. Controversy Involving Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jerritt Clark

Khloé Kardashian, a reality TV personality, and NBA player Tristan Thompson began their relationship in 2016. Their journey has been marked by numerous ups and downs, including several well-publicized cheating scandals. Their relationship has been so turbulent that they have broken up and gotten back together more times than can be easily recalled. In December 2021, reports emerged that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman, a revelation confirmed in January 2022. Following this, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian on Instagram, as reported by Watch Mojo.

5. The Controversy Surrounding Don't Worry Darling

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By PG

The complex web of backstage drama often proves to be as captivating as the final cut of a film, and this held for the 2022 psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Long before its release, the movie stirred up controversy with the replacement of Shia LaBeouf by Harry Styles. Reports surfaced detailing clashes between director Olivia Wilde and actress Florence Pugh during production, potentially shedding light on Pugh's absence from the film’s New York premiere. As if that wasn't enough, a video emerged showing Styles spitting on his co-star Chris Pine.

6. The Oscars Slapping Incident

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Neilson Barnard

A moment that etched itself into Academy Awards history, "The Slap" became one of the most talked-about incidents globally. At the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith shocked the audience by striking comedian Chris Rock onstage, in response to a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett. Following the incident, Smith issued two apologies and was subsequently banned from Academy events for a decade. Nearly a year later, Rock delved into the incident in detail during a live comedy special, marking the first time he publicly addressed it, as noted by USA Today.

7. Adam Levine Cheating Controversy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Axelle

In 2022, Adam Levine refuted accusations of cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, as several women came forward alleging inappropriate relationships with him, according to US Weekly. The scandal escalated in September when Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video claiming a year-long affair with Levine. Stroh shared screenshots of her exchanges with Levine, asserting she was manipulated into the relationship when young and naive. While denying cheating, the Maroon 5 frontman admitted to engaging with other women in a flirtatious manner. Prinsloo was carrying their third child during the scandal.

8. Ezra Miller’s Controversies

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Axelle

The year 2022 unfolded as a turbulent chapter for Ezra Miller, the rising star in Hollywood. Their journey began with headline-making arrests in Hawaii—first, for a scuffle at a karaoke bar and then for reportedly injuring a woman by hurling a chair at her. Later in the year, disturbing allegations emerged, suggesting that Miller had groomed Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes from a young age. This was swiftly followed by harassment accusations from another woman and her preteen, along with reports of hosting another woman and her three children on their gun-filled farm.

9. Kanye West Controversies

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bellocqimages

In the early days of October 2022, rapper Kanye West became entangled in a string of controversies that resulted in bans from several social media platforms, as well as the loss of numerous sponsorships and business ties. The first wave of criticism descended upon West when he appeared at Paris Fashion Week donning a White Lives Matter t-shirt. Shortly thereafter, he posted anti-Semitic comments on Twitter following the lockout of his Instagram account. Besides facing backlash from fans and fellow celebrities, West was also released from his talent agency.

10. The Defamation Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dave Benett

The defamation lawsuit filed by actor Johnny Depp against his former spouse Amber Heard reached its conclusion when a seven-person jury unanimously sided with Depp. Depp and Heard's relationship, which commenced over a decade ago, deteriorated over time, culminating in what seemed to be a tumultuous marriage, according to NBC News. The highly publicized trial, broadcast live from April to June 2022, garnered global attention and ignited a storm of controversy on social media. The prevailing sentiment among online users appeared to favor Depp, resulting in Heard bearing the brunt of the backlash.