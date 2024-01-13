10 Unbelievable Celebrity Cheating Scandals That Left Everyone in Showbiz Flabbergasted - Part 2

Celebrity Cheating Scandals That Are Bizarre and Controversial

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Stars are in the public eye all the time, but these startling stories of cheating cut beyond the usual Hollywood glitz. These scandals, which range from private affairs to public breakdowns, provide insight into the turbulent relationships of the wealthy and famous, per Redbook Magazine. It usually gets ugly and very public very quickly when you're a Hollywood celebrity caught up in an infidelity scandal. These are the most contentious cases of cheating scandals that are often forgotten.

1. Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Livia Giuggioli, the wife of Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth, and Firth spent 22 years married before they split in 2019 due to her cheating. Before she was ready to admit to the cheating, she accused her partner of stalking her. Giuggioli and Firth had requested that Italian police look into a guy they thought to be Giuggioli's stalker in 2018, per Cosmopolitan. The man, Marco Brancaccia, an Italian journalist, supposedly threatened them over the phone and texted them. Afterward, though, Brancaccia refuted the allegations and maintained that he was having an affair with Giuggioli and that they were childhood friends. "We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me," he shared.

2. Tony Parker and Eva Longoria

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Lawton

Following reports that professional basketball star Tony Parker was seeing another woman—his former teammate's wife—on the sidelines, Eva Longoria called it quits after seven years of being married to Parker. “There’s no physical relationship between Tony and Erin,” a source said to the New York Post. “There was texting that went on for a while and probably crossed the line. Eva found out by looking at his phone.”

3. Sienna Miller and Balthazar Getty

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

In 2008, Sienna Miller and Balthazar Getty became entangled in a widely reported cheating row. Miller was seen in private photos with actor and oil heir Getty, which revealed the affair, per Independent IE. Since Getty was still married to Rosetta Getty at the time, the news caused a media frenzy. Fans also took offense at the 27-year-old G.I. Joe star, and someone even destroyed her North London home.

4. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Kylie Jenner accused her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott of cheating on her in March 2019, according to TMZ, however, it is still kind of debatable. Although Travis's representative refuted the accusations, the entire situation seems questionable and suspicious because Travis allegedly erased his entire Instagram account and flew across the nation at night to make up with Kylie while on tour.

5. Halsey and G-Eazy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

In July 2018, Halsey hinted that her partner of many years had an extramarital affair. This was revealed when she tweeted and removed a scissor emoji, which some fans believe was a reference to a line from their song Him & I that talked about what she would do to G-Eazy's junk if he cheated, per Cosmopolitan. A few months later, Halsey validated the rumors circulated by her fans by criticizing G during her Saturday Night Live performance. She performed in front of a background that said, "I'm so sorry Ashley [Halsey's real name] I cheated," and went on to enumerate at least twelve locations where the affair took place. Ouch!

6. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

The romance between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, as well as their eventual split in 2017, received widespread attention. Before the cheating saga, the two reality TV stars were engaged and had a kid together. Following the split, there were several public accusations of cheating, financial misconduct, and other personal problems made by both sides on social media. But things became extremely contentious when Rob Kardashian posted pornographic images and videos of Chyna on Instagram without getting her permission. Due to the legal ramifications of this behavior, Chyna was forced to get a temporary restraining order against Kardashian.

7. Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry King

Meg Ryan's growing friendship with Russell Crowe was rumored to be the reason behind her divorce from Dennis Quaid in 2000. But eight years after the divorce, Meg came clean and admitted that Dennis had been having an affair. “Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I found out more about that once I was divorced...Russell didn’t break up the marriage,” she told TODAY at the time.

8. Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

While neither Kourtney Kardashian nor her ex Younes Bendjima have publicly stated that their romance dissolved because Younes cheated, Kim and Khloé have implied that this is what happened. After Younes was clicked while spending time with lots of women in Mexico, Kim replied on Younes' Instagram post, "Nice pics from your 'boys trip'," and Khloé typed, "Alexa, play Sunshine Anderson's 'Heard it all before.'"

9. David Lucado and Britney Spears

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

When Britney Spears's father purchased pictures of her boyfriend David Lucado in an intimate position with another woman in 2014, Spears narrowly averted a public scandal. After breaking up with him right away, she tweeted, "Ahhhh the single life!" A month later, Britney again brought up David's adultery with her audience during one of her Las Vegas shows, telling them that the nicest part about their lover cheating on them is that it means they get to go on another first date. Far too real!

10. Laura Dern and Billy Bob Thornton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by SGranitz

When Billy Bob Thornton chose to wed Angelia Jolie while Laura Dern was out of town in 1999, she was ENGAGED to him— he got married to Jolie while his fiance Dern stepped out for something! “I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I’ve never heard from him again,” Laura explained the highly publicized scandal.

