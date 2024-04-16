When Christine Baumgartner Dismissed Allegations That She and Kevin Costner Had a 'FWB' Relationship

Even after Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalized their nasty divorce in September, the sniping between them apparently has not stopped. As per the recent reports by the Daily Mail, there's been talk of a reconciliation between Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner. However, a source close to the ex-duo revealed that "she's moved on."

The source confirmed to the outlet, "Christine said there is not a blip of truth about she and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits. First off, they barely speak to each other, and second, she's moved on. There is still a lot of hurt on both sides, and she's still disappointed that Kevin and his legal team painted such a horrible and untruthful picture of her.

Christine said she's relieved to have her own space and knows in her heart that she made the right decision. Of course, she hopes to one day have some sort of relationship with Kevin, but it's going to take time. Christine said focusing on her kids and creating a new home has been really therapeutic, and she could see herself pursuing a career in interior decorating. Her friends have always asked her for tips, and it makes her happy. It's always been a passion."

However, the insider did share that Christine has admitted that she would find the following holidays "challenging" without Kevin, particularly Thanksgiving since "it was such a big thing to do with the family."

Radar Online recently reported that Christine and Kevin were on speaking terms after completing their divorce last month and that Christine planned to utilize the connection as a ploy to squeeze more money out of the actor.

Another source told the outlet, "Christine is seeing the positive side of being friendly with Kevin again since she walked away with much less than she bargained for. They’re being cordial, which is a relief to Kevin. Even after all this bad blood, he still has a sweet spot for her. But the feeling is that Christine’s using that to her advantage—getting him to drop his guard in the hopes he’ll give her more money.

She got her revenge and is over it. Things are better between them because they’re not fighting anymore. People around them say Christine would go even further and make it a friends-with-benefits situation. He’d go for it, but he should be careful because it might cost him."

Kevin started dating Christine, a model and handbag designer, in 1998, and the couple tied the knot in 2004 at Kevin's Aspen property. Christine was evicted from her husband and his new wife's $145 million property in July.

Christine testified on the first day that she required more money to provide their three children with a proper home. She protested that her boys would have to share a toilet in her $40,000-a-month apartment in Montecito, compared to the family estate. In the end, Baumgartner was awarded $1.5 million, and Costner was ordered to pay $63,000 each month to support their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, and Grace, 13.

